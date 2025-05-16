Karan Johar Announces New Podcast <i>Live Your Best Life</i>, Initial Guest List Revealed

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Karan Johar will launch his podcast "Live Your Best Life" on May 24. Ira Khan will be the first guest, discussing mental health topics. Konkona Sen Sharma will also feature, sharing her journey of self-love.

Meet the newest podcaster in B-Town — none other than Karan Johar. The filmmaker is all set to host his podcast series, titled Live Your Best Life, launching on Audible India on May 24, 2025.

And guess who his first guest is? It is Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, the founder of the mental health foundation, Agatsu.

On Friday, Ira Khan shared a poster of the podcast on Instagram. In the caption, she revealed that she shared some “awkward truths” with KJo during the candid conversation.

Ira Khan wrote, “Does your family too feel completely different from all the ones around you? Same here. I talked to Karan Johar on his new podcast Live Your Best Life, about how that's going… spoiler: it's a journey.”

“Tune in for hot takes, awkward truths, and the kind of self-growth that involves a lot of communication. Streaming only on Audible from May 24,” she added.

Not just Ira Khan, actress Konkona Sen Sharma also sat down for a chat with the filmmaker. How do we know? Well, Konkona's latest Instagram post says it all.

The actress wrote, “Ever tried being confident, loving yourself, and showing up like you've got it all together? Same. I talked to Karan Johar on his new podcast Live Your Best Life, about how that's going.”

She continued, “Spoiler: it's a journey. Tune in for hot takes, awkward truths, and the kind of self-growth that involves crying in the shower. Streaming only on Audible from May 24.”

Kubbra Sait is also all set to have a heart-to-heart conversation with Karan Johar.

The actress shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “Are you also trying to build mental resilience and develop new habits? Cause same.”

To announce his podcast, Karan Johar also posted a note on Instagram.

The director wrote, “So…were you living your best life? I wasn't. Not until I started asking the right questions about love, about work, about happiness, about…all of it.”

“This isn't small talk. It's meaningful conversations and honest answers. Live your best life, my new podcast, starts streaming only on Audible India from 24th May,” the director added.

All episodes of Karan Johar's podcast Live Your Best Life will be available on Audible from May 24.

In addition to Ira Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kubbra Sait, the podcast series will feature other guests like Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Neha Dhupia, Zakir Khan, Prajakta Koli, Mithila Palkar, and Masaba Gupta.