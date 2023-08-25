Piloo Vidyarthi On Her Divorce From Ashish Vidyarthi: 'There Was Never A Problem'

Ashish Vidyarthi and Piloo pictured together. (Courtesy: Ashish Vidyarthi)

Piloo Vidyarthi, who made her full-fledged feature debut in Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli today, talked about her divorce from actor Ashish Vidyarthi in a recent interview. Piloo, who is also known by the name Rajoshi, said during the interview that there's never a problem between Ashish Vidyarthi and her. Piloo also added that people find it difficult to accept but their separation was not prompted by any "problem". Asked whether she told about Akelli to Ashish, Piloo said to ETimes, "Yes, I tell him everything. I sent him the trailer of Akelli and he shared it on his Instagram story. He put it out on the same day when the trailer was out and congratulated Nushrratt and the entire team. I have always told him everything, the projects that I was signing."

Elaborating more on it, Piloo said, "The world tries to find a specific problem. But there was never a problem. People don't want to believe it. They question how can this happen because they are not able to relate to their idea of story. We have a certain affection towards each other. We have a connection. It's just that our paths didn't align with each other. I didn't say it by choice, and one day I saw, that my choices have changed. Honestly, we tried to solve it for a year and a half, but we could see that the idea of our future, our goals were different from each other."

Having received backlash from Facebook, where a group of women charge Piloo for her "lies", the actor said to the publication, "Many women on Facebook, although it is a small percentage, but they are writing that she is lying. How can someone save her husband so much? People have a very complicated psychology. I am doing my work and I am genuinely very happy today. I have fulfilled my duty. I have such good relations with my in-laws and my whole family."

Piloo continued, "All those people talk to me warmly because there is no problem at all. They also know ki inhone itne saal, itna waqt bohot achese bitaya, aur ab usko ye karna hai. I have to tell people the truth that I am happy, I am an independent, free-minded artist. I have been a good daughter, daughter-in-law, wife, I am a very good mother, I have a fantastic relationship with my son. He is an amazing human being. He is also very happy that I have chosen my path."

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, 57, got married to Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata in May. Speaking to ETimes about his decision to get married, the veteran actor said, "At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening."