Pics: Sreejita De, Michael Blohm Pape Host Wedding Reception In Kolkata

Sreejita De and her husband, Michael Blohm Pape have been enjoying every bit of their marital bliss. The couple had a court wedding on June 30 last year followed by a white wedding in Germany on July 1. Nearly eight months after their wedding, Sreejita De and Michael Blohm Pape hosted an intimate wedding reception in Kolkata. For the reception, Sreejita stunned in a red embellished lehenga choli. She accessorised her look with gold jewellery. Michael, on the other hand, opted for a black tuxedo with a red shirt. Sharing photos on Instagram, Sreejita captioned, "A union of hearts, a celebration of love, and a lifetime of memories in the making."

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Sreejita De reminisced about their wedding day in Germany, admitting to feeling nervous despite the excitement. She shared that both she and Michael Blohm Pape were anxious, with their minds occupied by thoughts of arrangements. Sreejita said that she started feeling the excitement a few days before the legal wedding on June 30. Reflecting on the special moments, she mentioned how Michael's personally written vows deeply touched her.

Sreejita said, "We were stressed and we both were all over the place. Our family was continuously saying just relax, it is your wedding, but it was not possible there were so many thoughts about the arrangements. We couldn't relax much. I started feeling the excitement 2-3 days ahead of the wedding, the legal wedding day. June 30th, since morning I started feeling butterflies in my stomach. He wrote the vows for me and he stood up saying the vows and I could feel that his voice started shaking and he had tears in his eyes. That was a very intimate and close moment. I still absolutely remember everything that he said line to line."