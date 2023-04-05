Pics: Rani Mukerji, Jim Sarbh And Others At Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Success Bash

Rani Mukerji, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya arrive at the success party of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji, who is being hailed for her marvellous performance in her latest film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, was clicked at a party where she was found celebrating her film's box office success in Mumbai. The party was also attended by Rani Mukerji's co-stars Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya. Bollywood Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and the film's music composer Amit Trivedi were also present at the party. Rani arrived at the party, looking lovely in a yellow dress. She was also seen posing with her co-stars Jim Sarbh, who looked stylish in a printed shirt and Anirban Bhattacharya, who essayed the role of her husband in the film.

Vaibhavi Merchant, who has many hit dance numbers to her credit, was seen posing with Rani in black attire. Amit Trivedi also arrives at the party in his casual wear. Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya along with his wife Anusheh Khan also joined them.

Earlier, many from the film fraternity including, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kajol, and others had hailed the performance of the actress. Praising Rani, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a queen can. Director Ashima shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim (Sarbh), Anirban Bhattacharya Namit, Saumya Mukherjee, and Balaji Gauri all shine. A must-watch."

Reviewing Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Rani Mukerji, on her part, lets it rip and the film trips on its excesses. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an overheated affair that sucks the air out of an intrinsically moving story that deserved infinitely better."

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, whose kids were taken away by the Norway authorities.