Pics: Ranbir Kapoor With Daughter Raha, Sonam Kapoor With Son Vayu At Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Son Jeh's Birthday Party

Ranbir with Raha, Sonam at Jeh's birthday party

It's Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh's third birthday and you can expect a grand celebration. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a big birthday party for the little one Wednesday evening. Kareena and Saif's family members as well as friends came to wish the birthday boy. Kareena Kapoor's cousin Ranbir Kapoor, sans wife Alia Bhatt, came to the birthday party with daughter Raha and niece Samara (Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni's daughter) by his side. Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a blue shirt. He posed with Samara for the shutterbugs. The paparazzi managed to take a glimpse of Raha, seated on his father's lap, from the back. Sonam Kapoor, a dear friend of Kareena and Saif, turned up in a floral dress. She came with son Vayu at the party. Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora was also spotted at the party. Take a look:

Here's a cute picture of the birthday boy Jeh. He wore a blue sweater over a white shirt and teamed it up with jeans. Jeh's big brother Taimur was spotted in a school uniform with a few of his friends. Kareena's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita were all smiles for the camera. Saif's sisters Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan posed for the paparazzi as well. Soha's plus one at the party was husband Kunal Kemmu. They were dressed in their casual best.

Neha Dhupia joined the party with son Guriq. Tusshar Kapoor's son Lakshya was also spotted at the party.

Here's an adorable picture in which Kareena Kapoor can be seen interacting with Sonam and her son Vayu. Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They are parents to two boys, Taimur and Jeh. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh. They share Sara and Ibrahim. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan. She will next be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.