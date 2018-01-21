Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani 'Failure' Made Shah Rukh Khan Stronger, He Tweets

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's first venture as a producer, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, may have faced a debacle on box office, but the entire experience made him stronger. The film completes 18 years today and Shah Rukh Khan, 52, posted a nostalgic tweet about it. "This one was special. It was a complete disaster and completely written off. Our failure made us, Aziz @iam_juhi & me stronger. Love PBDHH." Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani was jointly produced by Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla (also his co-star from the film) and director Aziz Mirza, under the banner Dreamz Unlimited. Started back in 2000, Dreamz Unlimited was later transformed to Red Chillies Entertainment.
This one was special. It was a complete disaster and completely written off. Our failure made us, Aziz @iam_juhi & me stronger. Love PBDHH— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 20, 2018
Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani was a comedy-drama about love-cum-hate relationship between two journalists of rival media houses - Shah Rukh Khan as Ajay Bakshi and Juhi Chawla as Ria Banerjee. They later came together to save an innocent from a death sentence.
The film saw Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Aziz Mirza, teaming again after the success of Raju Ban Gaya Gentlemen. Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have so far worked in 13 films including Darr, Duplicate, Bhootnath and the recent one being Bombay Talkies.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Anand L Rai's Zero, along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is expected to release on December 21. SRK plays a dwarf in the film.