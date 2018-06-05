PewDiePie Trolls Ekta Kapoor In New Video And The Internet Takes Sides, Again

PewDiePie in a still from his new video (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights PewDiePie made a new video trolling Ekta Kapoor "What did I do to trigger this woman?" he said "She's angry because I made fun of her," read the video caption

Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only;) https://t.co/miESFOiFrO — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 11, 2018

U seem obsessed bhaiiiii! https://t.co/tZBAtDh2V5 !!! I'll send u some fresh videos — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 13, 2018

Just opened my Twitter n realised I finally arrived :) this hate welcome has put me in August company :)/):)! Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to peudy something it's NOT happening :) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

Just one thing anyone who suggests racial slur to my tweet( yes I read some tweets) shud open this youtubers( yes now I know who he is) video n see how he has trashed everything from Indian soaps to Indian superstars ( rajnikants robot) n jibbed back with d same ignorance n — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

And irreverence that he adopted to pan everything in India's popular culture ! So all those getting highly protective about his power n millions ( some even claimed wat I was ' worth') remember his video which we pass as sarcastic n ' humourous' was titled ' india u lose' — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

P.s I seriously dint know who he is ;):):) like he doesn't know any tv personality or rajnikant! Heehaw !!!! Much love haters I'm back to making videos n fodder for this youtubers next feed — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018