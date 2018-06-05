PewDiePie Trolls Ekta Kapoor In New Video And The Internet Takes Sides, Again

Highlights
- PewDiePie made a new video trolling Ekta Kapoor
- "What did I do to trigger this woman?" he said
- "She's angry because I made fun of her," read the video caption
We'll give you a little context here. Last month PewDiePie, tweeted a pixelated still from Kasamh Se and added a sarcasm-laden caption to it: "(good quality)", he wrote and went on to make a spoof video of the TV soap, in which he slammed Ekta Kapoor's show for being dramatic and going overboard with visual edits. Ekta was quick to spot the video and dismissed PewDiePie as someone who looks like "junior artists we hire from Colaba when we create Paris."
In the new video, PewDiePie said posting a screenshot had "nothing to do with" Ekta Kapoor in particular. "I don't know who you are. What do you want from me?" he also said before pointing out that: "The people defending her is very scarce." PewDiePie's claim appears to be true because the comments section on his YouTube feed are filled with remarks like these: "Not being rude but Etka Kapoor cannot take a joke. Not being rude" and "Your sarcasm is so tight that she can't handle." Even last month, a section of the Internet had attacked Ekta for her apparent "racial slur" against PewDiePie, whose subscriber count on YouTube has increased by 10 million since then and reads 63,089,814 as we speak.
Following the brutal criticism of Ekta Kapoor, PewDiePie also ventured on an uncalled for rant about the "extreme savagery of the Indians" and wrapped his video with this disclaimer: "Don't be like Ekta Kapoor and go on a Twitter rant when it is completely unrelated to you as well." PewDiePie has featured in headlines before for appearing to be rather "racist" in his approach. Last year, he apologised after hurling out racial abuses while live-streaming a video game. Earlier, both YouTube and Disney had withdrawn their contracts with the YouTube over his anti-Semitic approach. The year before, Twitter had blocked him after he jokingly claimed he's joined ISIS.
Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only;) https://t.co/miESFOiFrO— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 11, 2018
U seem obsessed bhaiiiii! https://t.co/tZBAtDh2V5 !!! I'll send u some fresh videos— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 13, 2018
Just opened my Twitter n realised I finally arrived :) this hate welcome has put me in August company :)/):)! Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to peudy something it's NOT happening :)— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018
Just one thing anyone who suggests racial slur to my tweet( yes I read some tweets) shud open this youtubers( yes now I know who he is) video n see how he has trashed everything from Indian soaps to Indian superstars ( rajnikants robot) n jibbed back with d same ignorance n— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018
And irreverence that he adopted to pan everything in India's popular culture ! So all those getting highly protective about his power n millions ( some even claimed wat I was ' worth') remember his video which we pass as sarcastic n ' humourous' was titled ' india u lose'— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018
P.s I seriously dint know who he is ;):):) like he doesn't know any tv personality or rajnikant! Heehaw !!!! Much love haters I'm back to making videos n fodder for this youtubers next feed— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018
Will Ekta Kapoor have anything to say about PewDiePie's new video any time soon? What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.