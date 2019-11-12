People's Choice Awards 2019: From Kevin Hart To Jennifer Aniston, 5 Most Noteworthy Celeb Quotes

Jennifer Aniston at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards (Courtesy E! Entertainment)

The People's Choice Awards - or as they are technically known now, the E! People's Choice Awards - is always a bit of a surreal gathering, as A-list movie stars are thrown together with musicians and reality TV personalities. Robert Downey Jr.! Blake Shelton! Bachelorette Hannah Brown! All in attendance, mere tables apart.

Sunday night's show was no exception, though a number of celebrities had surprisingly funny and/or poignant speeches. Here were some of the most noteworthy quotes from the two-hour telecast. (The list of winners and nominees is below.)

1. Kevin Hart.

Hart made his first big public appearance since he was seriously injured in a car accident in September, as he accepted the comedy act award. The actor walked out from backstage to a standing ovation from the audience.

"First and foremost, thank God, because I definitely don't have to be here. Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more, it makes me appreciate the things that really matter," said Hart, who also thanked his wife and kids. He turned his attention to the fans: "You have no idea the effect you have on us as entertainers. Your energy, your support, it means the world. And I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me and my difficult time."

2. Pink.

World Cup champion Alex Morgan introduced Pink, who won the 2019 People's Champion honor, and explained that the singer empowers women, champions marginalized voices and is involved in philanthropic causes. "Talk about mom goals!" Morgan said. On cue, the camera cut to Pink's 8-year-old daughter. . .who was too busy eating a snack to really care about mom's big award, which Pink found hilarious.

Anyway, Pink's speech started off funny ("I looked up 'People's Champion' and Rocky Balboa came up. Which I thought was fitting, because I'm from around Philadelphia and I like to wear sweatpants and I like to fight people.") and turned serious as she talked about the current divisive culture and how "kindness today is an act of rebellion."

"There are people that don't have what you have, help them get it," she said. "There is a planet that needs help. It feels good to help, it feels powerful to help. Stop fighting each other and help each other."

3. Cole Sprouse.

In one of those classic People's Choice Award moments, Sprouse - best known for CW's Riverdale - snagged the drama movie star trophy for Five Feet Apart, in which he plays a rebellious teen with cystic fibrosis. Sprouse won over the likes of Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson, Lupita Nyong'o and more. And he saw the humor.

"To some of the other newcomers in this category, specifically DiCaprio and Pitt - just keep your heads up, you know, don't let this dishearten you," Sprouse deadpanned as the crowd cheered. "You guys are gonna be here one day. The three of us, we've had this competition for a long time. But apparently this is my year."

4. Zendaya.

Quite a few adults were horrified by the graphic scenes of sex and drug use in HBO's drama Euphoria, about a group of suburban California high school students. But then, many viewers also connected to the series, which The Post's Sonia Rao described as "a brutally honest answer to what growing up Gen Z might be like." When Zendaya won the drama TV star prize for her role of Rue, a drug addict who returns to school after rehab, she addressed the fans.

" Euphoria and Rue, I think, is one of the most beautiful things that's ever happened for me," Zendaya said. "Thank you to all of you for receiving it with open hearts. And to anyone who has felt seen by our show, on behalf of the cast and crew and everyone, that's all we really ever wanted. So thank you for allowing us to do that."

5. Jennifer Aniston.

It's Aniston's world and we're just living in it, especially this month, when she has a new Apple TV+ show to promote. Her good friend Adam Sandler presented her with the People's Icon award, and Aniston rewarded viewers with an earnest speech that referenced "The Rachel."

"If I have any claim to this word 'icon,' it's only because I was able to be on an iconic show with an iconic cast and an iconic haircut," she said. " 'Friends' was truly the gift of a lifetime, and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show, without those amazing five other actors, and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade. Through streaming services now, and syndication ... you believed in us, you really did. And you believed in those very impossibly large apartments."

She also, of course, masterfully worked in a plug for her new series: "It feels so good also that I get to be back on television where it all really started. And I'm so excited! I'm with another incredible ensemble cast on The Morning Show. So thank you for tuning in to that."

- - -

Televised awards:

- COMEDY ACT

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible - winner

Joe Rogan Show

Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Trevor Noah Tour

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Amy Schumer: Growing

Miranda Sings Live. . .Your Welcome

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

- FEMALE MOVIE STAR

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home - winner

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

- MALE MOVIE STAR

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame - winner

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Will Smith, Aladdin

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

- DRAMA MOVIE STAR

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Cole Sprouse Five Feet Apart - winner

Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in. . .Hollywood

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in. . .Hollywood

Sarah Paulson, Glass

Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

- COMEDY MOVIE STAR

Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe

Kevin Hart, The Upside

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic

Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic

Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family

Mindy Kaling, Late Night

Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date - winner

- REALITY SHOW

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E!) - winner

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

- NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) - winner

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

- BEST SHOW

Game of Thrones (HBO)

WWE Raw (USA Network)

Stranger Things (Netflix) - winner

The Walking Dead (AMC)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Riverdale (CW)

This Is Us (NBC)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

- DRAMA TV STAR

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO) - winner

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead (AMC)

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale (CW)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)

- COUNTRY ARTIST

Luke Combs

Blake Shelton - winner

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

- COMPETITION SHOW

American Idol (ABC)

RuPaul's Drag Race (Logo)

America's Got Talent (NBC) - winner

The Voice (NBC)

The Bachelor (ABC)

The Bachelorette (ABC)

The Challenge (MTV)

- COMPETITION SHOW CONTESTANT

Buddy Valastro, Buddy vs. Duff (Food Network)

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette (ABC) - winner

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor (ABC)

Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette (ABC)

Kodi Lee America's Got Talent (NBC)

T-Pain, The Masked Singer (Fox)

Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race (CBS)

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race (Logo)

- COMEDY MOVIE

The Upside

Yesterday

The Hustle

Men in Black: International

Long Shot

Little

Good Boys

Murder Mystery - winner

