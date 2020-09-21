'People Like You Make The World A Better Place,' Writes Ali Fazal For Fiancee Richa Chadha Amid Anurag Kashyap Row

Ali Fazal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: alifazal9)

Highlights "Your resilience and empathy have touched many people," wrote Ali

"I am so proud of you," he added

"I know you won't stop standing up for those in need," he wrote

Actor Ali Fazal, on Monday night, lauded fiancée Richa Chadha's decision to send a legal notice to the actress who has dragged her name in a derogatory manner into sexual harassment allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The actress, in an interview to ABN Telugu recently, accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault and even made derogatory remarks about Richa Chadha and two other actress - Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi - by claiming that the filmmaker had described them as "just a call away." Reacting to allegations, Richa Chadha earlier shared her lawyer's statement about taking legal action against the actress. Later in the day, she stated that she has sent a soft copy of the legal notice to the actress after a member of her "legal team was stopped from serving the actress the legal notice" at her residence.

Ali Fazal, reposting the lawyer's statement, wrote: "My love, you, who has stood up for women time and time again, today had to go through this ordeal. And yet, you come out strong as ever. My partner, your resilience, your kindness, and empathy have touched many people, and I have had the fortune of being witness to that over the time I've known you. The battles you've fought to create an equal society which isn't fractured by hate. And within that to be able to champion women all along ... and keep your art at par with the best, takes courage and nerves of steel. I am so proud of you because I know you won't stop standing up for those in need, specially women who've lost their voices within the many patriarchal set ups we face today the world over."

In his post, Ali Fazal also stated that he is not supporting Richa Chadha because she is his fiancée but because "people like her make the world a better place." He signed off his post with these words: "I believe every voice must be heard. I believe in dissent. But I also believe in the power of truth and justice. They indeed prevail. I believe in using our right to speak up but with utmost responsibility. I believe that we as a society need to empower our women so that their fearless voices echo in all its glory and yet with care and gentleness. I say this today, not because you're my partner but because people like you make the world a better place and we need you... Love you...With you. Always."

Read his post here:

An excerpt from the statement issued by Richa Chadha's lawyer earlier in the day read: "Our Client 'Ms. Richa Chadha', condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties...No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest."

In several tweets on Monday, Richa Chadha also stated that she has filed a complaint with National Commission for Women (NCW) and asked its chairperson Rekha Sharma to look into the matter. Read her tweet here.

Anurag Kashyap, who was accused of "forcing himself" on the actress who implicated him in sexual assault allegations, denied allegations in a series of tweets on Sunday. He also issued a lawyer's statement the next day, an excerpt from which read, "It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to consciously trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse."

Richa Chadha's breakthrough role was in Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Gangs Of Wasseypur.