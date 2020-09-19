Patralekhaa's 'Bags Are Packed.' She's Just Waiting For This One Thing

Patralekhaa shared this photo (courtesy patralekhaa)

Actress Patralekhaa, just like us, is dreaming of vacations and almost has her bags packed too - that's her current mood, actually. Looks like the weekend reminded her of major vacation feels and hence she dug out a favourite holiday memory to reminisce what it was like to go on trips. On Saturday morning, fans spotted a throwback photo of Patralekhaa on her Instagram in which she can be seen posing with not one, not two, but four trolley bags at what appears to be a holiday destination. In the photo, Patralekhaa appears to be waiting for her vehicle to arrive before taking off and she equates the sense of waiting with the current scenario in the caption. "All my bags are packed and I am ready to go," wrote Patralekhaa but the only hold up is this: "Someone just find the vaccine yo." Take a look at Patralekhaa's post here:

If you were getting holiday pangs, this will make you feel worse:

Earlier this week, Patralekhaa found herself reliving some Los Angeles memories from last year: "Last year this time," she captioned a post.

Missing Vitamin sea and a trip to the beach, Patralekhaa shared this post: "Patra jal ki rani hai, jeevan jiska paani hai."

Patralekhaa is not only missing sea memories and Los Angeles days but for her, a trip to the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland would be good too.

Patralekhaa and her partner, actor Rajkummar Rao worked together for the first time in Hansal Mehta's City Lights. She's also featured in Love Games and Nanu Ki Jaanu. She's also starred in web-shows such as Bose:Dead/Alive, Badnaam Gali and Arranged Marriage.