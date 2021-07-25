Rajkummar Rao Is All Hearts For Girlfriend Patralekhaa's New Holiday Pics

Patralekhaa shared this picture. (Image courtesy: patralekhaa)

Highlights Patralekhaa dropped a bunch of new pictures on Instagram

She can be seen pouting in one of the pictures

Bhumi Pednekar commented on her post

Having a dull Sunday? We recommend that you head straight to Patralekhaa's Instagram timeline to add some sunshine and joy to your day. The powerhouse performer has been busy with work for some time now. And though she loves what she does, who doesn't like a holiday after days of gruelling work? Patralekhaa shared a couple of quirky and fun selfies on her day off. Sharing the images, she wrote, “Bahut dino ke baad chutti (A holiday after many days).” In the photos, the actress is seen dressed in a cap, a mustard-hued tank top and a shirt. The evil-eye necklace she added was the only piece of jewellery she wore with the look.

As expected, Patralekhaa's partner, actor Rajkumar Rao, was floored by the pictures. Impressed with the stunner's selfies, he left a bunch of heart and hug emojis. Actress Huma Qureshi left clap emojis while Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Cutie”, in the comments section. Fans, too, could not stop raving about Patralekhaa's photos.

She also shared a Reels from her vanity van where she posed in front of the mirror. Along with the video, she wrote, “Found a quote that fits this reel perfectly…'We don't see things as they are we see them as we are' - Anais Nin.”

The actress' stunning images are a huge hit with her colleagues as well. For instance, actress Aditi Rao Hydari could not stop dropping a heart emoji along with the comment, “Love,” under this photo of the actress.

We also get to see glimpses of the actress' personal life on her social media accounts. Recently, the actress shared a post about her late father. She wrote, “My superhero, you will always be my no 1! I miss you so much Papa! Every morning I wake up thinking I wish life was kinder to us and you were here with us right now... Until we meet again…I love you now and forever…Thank you for this wonderful life!”

Replying to the image, director Farah Khan said, “He's always there Patra,” with heart emojis.

Patralekhaa made her debut in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film CityLights. She also appeared in Badnaam Gali, Love Games, and Nanu Ki Jaanu, among others. The actress was last seen in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.