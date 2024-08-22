Advertisement

Patralekhaa Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours: "I Have Also Stopped Reading The Comments"

"They have a problem with what you wear, what you dont wear," said Patralekhaa

Image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Bollywood Actress and wife of Rajkummar Rao has broken her silence with regard to rumours pertaining to her pregnancy. “When I look bloated in my belly, I am pregnant but I am a girl and I have days which are not really happy in life. I look the way I want. Initially, I did get bothered about it and I have also stopped reading the comments. I just see my photos and I go to the next,” she told Gallata India.

“I am like, what is this? They have a problem with what you wear, what you don't wear or whether your hair is done properly or not. I guess that is what it comes with,” the actress added.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa never miss a chance to set couple goals. Last month, the two uploaded a series of snaps on Instagram. In the post, the couple, dressed in ethnic outfits, look regal. The text attached to the post simply read, “US.”

Not only in their personal life, but Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa also complement each other professionally. Not too long ago, Rajkummar shared a photo featuring the couple standing in front of a television. On the TV screen, the Top 10 Netflix movies list was visible. Patralekhaa's Wild Wild Punjab was trending in the second spot, while Rajkummar's Srikanth was listed at number 3. The side note read, “Elated to see both our films are trending on Netflix India.”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in November 2021. The couple shared screen space in the films — CityLights and Samjhana. 

Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao
