Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 38: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Now Bollywood's 'No 1 In India'

SRK and Deepika Padukone from film Pathaan. (courtesy: iamsrk )

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is now the “no 1 Hindi film in India,” followed by dubbed versions of Baahubali: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, and Aamir Khan's Dangal, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, earned Rs 1.05 crore on its sixth Friday at the box office, taking the total collections in India to Rs 511.70 crore. According to Taran Adarsh, “Another strong weekend is on the cards” for Pathaan, which indicates that the film will continue to make records at the box office after becoming the biggest Hindi film of all time. Sharing the update, the trade analyst wrote, “Absence of notable/new films in the market gives Pathaan a big boost… Numbers witness an upward trend on [sixth] Friday… Another strong weekend is on the cards… [Week 6] Friday 1.05 crore. Total: Rs 511.70 crore. Hindi. India business” and added, “Now No. 1 Hindi film in India.”

In a subsequent tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the combined earnings of Pathaan's Telugu and Tamil versions in India – Rs 18.26 crore. The net box office collections of the Siddharth Anand directorial stand at Rs 529.96 crore. “Pathaan Tamil + Telugu [Week 6] Friday - 2 lakh. Total: Rs 18.26 crore. Note: Pathaan Hindi + Tamil + Telugu combined business: Rs 529.96 crore. India biz. Nett BOC,” wrote Taran.

Pathaan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's first lead role in four years, has surpassed Prabhas' Baahubali: The Conclusion, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Aamir Khan's Dangal with its Friday collections, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Pathaan is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. It features Shah Rukh Khan as the titular character, a RAW agent who has to defeat former agent Jim (John Abraham) to avoid a security threat to India. Deepika Padukone plays the role of an ISI agent in the film.



