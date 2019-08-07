Parineeti Chopra's 'Ads Cover Pay Parity' Comment Enrages The Internet

Parineeti Chopra's comments didn't go down well with the Internet (courtesy parineetichopra)

Highlights "Always felt like I deserved a little bit more," said Parineeti "Girls do a lot of endorsements," she added "That is why I never talk about it," Parineeti also said

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is often at the receiving end of Twitter's criticism, was ridiculed yet again and this time for her comments on Bollywood's pay discrimination. In a segment named TapeCast on a Film Companion interview, the actress told Sidharth Malhotra that she thinks women stars endorse "more" brands to make up for the pay gap: "Always felt like I deserved a little bit more but I got this much but we do make it up with endorsements. Girls do a lot of endorsements. So, we kind of make it up there. That is why I never talk about it because the boys don't do as many endorsements as the girls do - and I hope I'm right and not wrong. But we do so many like beauty commercials, hair commercials, I think we kind of cover it up with that."

Parineeti's comments on pay disparity didn't go down too well with a section of Twitter, who condemned her comments and said: "She has lost it." One Twitter user wrote: "So basically you are working more to 'make up' for the lesser pay. She said it herself... But couldn't hear herself it seems" while another sarcastically commented: "Who cares about pay parity when you can do beauty and hair commercials."

who cares about pay parity when you can do beauty and hair commercials pic.twitter.com/vk36eCeiqE — zara (@reigningbhatt) August 5, 2019

Has she lost it — Amit (@DrAmit_79) August 6, 2019

Lol. And clearly she is ok with it!

Look at him trying to control his amusement at her absolute ignorance since he endorses MyGlamm - the cosmetic brand ! #FacePalm — Gunj (@gunjangovani) August 6, 2019

She's hit the Bollywood jackpot — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) August 5, 2019

So basically you are working more to "make up" for the lesser pay. She said it herself.. But couldn't hear herself it seems. — Maaya (@mohmaaya) August 5, 2019

Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than speak out and remove all doubt — doaa (@Doaa54839919) August 5, 2019

I can't sympathise with her anymore. Blame it on her dumb behavior and her poor choice of films — half of 2019 (@taimurism) August 5, 2019

Meanwhile, some users pointed out how Parineeti's Jabariya Jodi co-star Sidharth maintained a straight face as she shared her views. Sidharth is the brand ambassador of cosmetics brand MyGlamm and has also endorsed beauty products such as Ponds and Men's Fair And Lovely.

Parineeti Chopra represents lifestyle brands such as Godrej Hair Colour, Panteen, Spinz, Spaces, Boro Plus, Nivea, Speedo, Lyra; food brands such as Vadilal, Maaza, Kurkure and also tech labels like JBL, Nokia and Videocon.

As per an evaluation by global valuation and corporate finance advisors Duff & Phelps, cricketer Virat Kohli is the most valued celebrity as of 2018 end when it comes to brand endorsements. While Deepika Padukone is the second celebrity with highest endorsements, male stars such as Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan dominate the list.

Parineeti and Sidharth will soon be seen in Jabariya Jodi, which releases on August 9.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.