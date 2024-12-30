Parineeti Chopra's Filmy Birthday Wish For Mother Reena Chopra, "My Producer, Director... Basically Everything"

Actress Parineeti Chopra wrote a heartwarming and quirky birthday wish for her mother Reena Chopra. Describing her as the 'director and producer' of her life, Parineeti expressed her gratitude and love for the most important role her mother plays in her journey.

The Ishaqzaade actress shared a bunch of heartfelt pictures of her mother, father, husband and other family members.

Parineeti Chopra celebrated her mother, Reena Chopra, with a heartfelt and quirky birthday post formatted as a movie end credit page. Calling her the "most intelligent woman" she has ever met, Parineeti attributed her mother's role in her life as its "director and producer."

Parineeti Chopra wrote,

"Film : Parineeti Chopra

Produced by : Reena Chopra

Directed by : Reena Chopra

Dialogues (how to speak) : Reena Chopra

Action (how to walk) : Reena Chopra

Food n Beverage (lifelong) : Reena Chopra

Happppyy bdayyyyy to my producer, director - basically everything! This film called Parineeti, Sahaj and Shivang would have never released without you (and papa, yes, but its not his bday). The cutest, giggliest and literally the most intelligent woman I know. We love you mom!"

The post featured a series of delightful photos of Reena, including the ones with her son-in-law, Raghav Chadha, her husband, and plants, along with snaps from her recent vacation. Fans loved the creative and personal touch, praising the beautiful bond between the actress and her mom.

Recently, Parineeti and her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, received an adorable gift from her mother Reena Chopra.

The actress shared a picture of the handmade painting capturing a beautiful moment from their wedding.

Another picture featured the painting where the couple held each other's hands and showcased their engagement ring.

Parineeti called her mother the 'greatest artist'.

She wrote, "The greatest artist, my MOM ladies and gentlemen! Can you believe how accurate it is? Right down to every little detail. This painting is so much more than just a piece of art, it's a reflection of your love for the both of us. this is going to have a special place of honour in our home. Thankyou mom! @reenachopra.art,."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.