Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Reveal Their Newborn Son's Name

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed a baby boy on October 19, 2025. The couple took to social media earlier today to reveal the name of their newborn, calling him Neer.

The Instagram carousel featured Parineeti and Raghav kissing their newborn's tiny feet, while the second picture showed them holding Neer's feet in their hands.

The caption read, "Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam - tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him 'Neer' - pure, divine, limitless."

Baby Announcement Post

The couple had made a joint announcement post welcoming their baby boy.

They shared a post that read, "He's finally here. Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before. Arms full, hearts are fuller."

"First we had each other, now we have everything," they added.

Background

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced their pregnancy in August this year. The couple were married in September 2023 in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, attended by family, close friends, and political dignitaries.

They had dated for several months before officially confirming their relationship earlier that year.

