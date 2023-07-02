Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Perform Sewa In Amritsar. Video Inside

Parineeti Chopra performs Sewa alongside fiance Raghav Chadha.

Newly engaged Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are currently visiting Amritsar in Punjab. On Saturday, pictures of the couple at Shri Harmandir Sahib went viral across social media. Now another video of the duo has emerged where they can be seen performing Sewa at the holy place. In the video, we can see Parineeti and her fiance Raghav clean and wash dishes inside Shri Harmandir Sahib. Parineeti Chopra looks lovely in a white kurta and salwar as she washes the dishes with a smile on her face. Her fiance and AAP leader Raghav Chadha can be seen standing beside her while helping her with the dishes in a white and beige kurta.

On Saturday, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared identical pictures from their visit and the actress wrote, "My visit this time was even more special, with him by my side." Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha wrote in his caption, "Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With Parineeti Chopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today."

A few weeks earlier, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha attended the Day-3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London. Pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha went viral on social media in which they could be seen sitting in the stands.

On the personal front, Parineeti Chopra recently got engaged to Raghav Chadha in Delhi's Kapurthala House. Following the engagement, the couple also shared a thank-you note addressed to their well-wishers. The statement said, “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, especially on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us.”

Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in Uunchhai, is currently gearing up for her film Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.