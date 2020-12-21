Parineeti Chopra And Her Brothers Sahaj And Shivang In A Rare Throwback Pic

Parineeti Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra made our Monday by sharing an adorable throwback picture from her childhood. The actress' post also features her brothers Sahaj and Shivang. The picture that Parineeti shared was originally posted by a fan club dedicated to her. In the photo, the actress looks cute as a button in a red and white outfit. She can be seen holding baby Shivang in her arms while Sahaj can be seen sitting next to them. Sharing the picture, Parineeti Chopra wrote: "Meet my babies. AKA brothers. Aaaaah" and accompanied her post with an adorable hashtag - #Lovestruck. Check out her post here:

Earlier in the day, Parineeti also shared a photo of herself from when she was a baby. The photo, from a fan club, shows baby Parineeti laughing with all heart on her first birthday.

Parineeti Chopra was chilling with Shivang in London a couple of months ago. On her birthday, he posted a picture of themselves from their little trip and wrote: "Happy Birthday Didi! Love you loads."

Meanwhile, check out some more photos of Parineeti Chopra and her brothers here:

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Jabariya Jodi. She has a couple of films lined up like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train and a Saina Nehwal biopic. The Girl On The Train is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name and in the film, Parineeti will play the role of an alcoholic divorcee, who gets involved in a missing person's investigation. In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the actress will be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor.