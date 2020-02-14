Parikrama's 'Backbone' Sonam Sherpa Dies At 48, 'A True Rock Star', Writes Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Sonam Sherpa, the "backbone" of the popular Indian band Parikrama, died on Friday. He was 48. Sonam Sherpa was the founding member and the lead guitarist of Parikrama. Describing Sonam's death as "sudden, " the band wrote on social media: "With a very heavy heart, we regret to inform the sudden demise of our backbone, Mr. Sonam Sherpa . It's very very tough to lose a band mate, a brother and a mentor. Thank you all for all your messages and tributes to Sonam, he sure will have a great gig in the sky. Farewell my friend." Farhan Akhtar, who performed with the guitarist in the past, also paid a tribute to him on social media. The actor shared an emotional note on Instagram, in which he described Sonam Sherpa as "a gifted guitarist, a supremely cool guy and a true rock star."

Farhan shared a photo of himself and Sonam performing on stage and recalled the time when he performed with Parikrama in 2008. "In 2008, post Rock On!!, I was part of a 4 city tour with the amazing Parikrama and I can never forget or adequately say how thankful I am for the love and warmth that Sonam Sherpa extended to this first timer on stage," wrote Farhan. "He was a gifted guitarist, a supremely cool guy and a true rock star. RIP brother. Deepest condolences to his family," he added.

Music composer Ehsaan Noorani also mourned Sonam Sherpa. He shared a picture of him on Twitter and remembered him with these words: "Eternal rocker awesome guitarist and a lovely guy, Sonam Sherpa has gone into the light... Will remember the jams and the hang outs."

Sonam Sherpa reportedly died of cardiac arrest. He co-founded Parikrama on in June, 1991. He was also a founding member of the bands Mrigya and North East Express.