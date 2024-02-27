Pankaj Udhas' Last Rites: Sonu Nigam, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan Pay Their Respects

Sonu Nigam, Shaan pictured

Sonu Nigam, Shaan, composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist Zakir Hussain, Anandji of composer Kalyanji-Anandji duo, Salim of Salim-Sulaiman duo and Jaspinder Narula paid their last respects to the late singer Pankaj Udhas on Tuesday. Pankaj Udhas died on Monday after battling a prolonged illness. He was 72 at the time of his death. The news of his death was confirmed by the singer's family. "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas on 26 February due to a prolonged illness," read a statement from the Udhas family. Singers, actors and celebrities acoss genres condoled the music legend's death. The last rites of Pankaj Udhas were performed today. Pankaj's daughter Reva Udhas was present at the last rites. Take a look at the pictures here:

Sharing a happy picture of Pankaj Udhas on stage, Shankar Mahadevan wrote in the caption, "Just cannot digest this !! Am devastated .. A huge loss to our musical fraternity. What an amazing gentle soul he was .. will miss you pankaj ji ! May his soul rest in peace." Take a look:

Hariharan, who shared a cordial relationship with the music legend, shared a picture with Pankaj Udhas and Anup Jalota. Speaking of his 45-year old friendship, Hariharan wrote, "Today, I find myself at a loss for words as I mourn the loss of a musical titan, Pankaj Udhas Ji. Our friendship and collaboration spanned 45 years, a journey filled with unforgettable melodies and profound mutual respect. His monumental legacy in the music industry is unparalleled, and his departure leaves a void that cannot be filled. It's a cruel twist of fate that he couldn't enjoy his golden years as he rightfully deserved."

He added, "My heart goes out to his family in these trying times, praying for their strength and endurance. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his music continue to inspire and console us. Farewell, Pankaj Ji, your melodies will linger on, immortalized."

Singer Sonu Nigam posted a picture of the veteran singer on his Instagram feed and wrote, "One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti."

Pankaj Udhas died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, news agency PTI said quoting a family source.

Chandani Raat Mein, Na Kajre Ki Dhaar, Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, Ek Taraf Uska Ghar and Thodi Thodi Piya Karo are among his famous ghazals. Pankaj Udhas also made appearances in films such as Yeh Dillagi, Saajan and Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayee.