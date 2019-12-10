Panipat Box Office Collection Day 4: Arjun Kapoor's Film Makes Rs 20 Crore

Panipat Box Office Collection: A poster of the film (courtesy taran_adarsh)

Arjun Kapoor's new film Panipat has recorded a score of little over Rs 20 crore in four days at the box office, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Panipat, which received lukewarm response at the box office on opening day, made over Rs 13 crore over the weekend and Rs 2.59 crore on Monday, pushing the total to Rs 20.27 crore. In his box office report for Panipat, Mr Adarsh said the film is "struggling" at the box office: "Panipat continues to struggle... Mumbai circuit - which was performing best - declines considerably on Day 4... North and East sectors remain poor... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr. Total: Rs 20.27 cr. India biz."

On Friday, Panipat clashed with Pati Patni Aur Woh at the box office, which has moved way ahead of the historical drama in the box office race. In four days, Pati Pati Aur Woh is at a score of Rs 41 crore.

Panipat opened to mixed reviews last Friday. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote Sanjay Dutt's entry lights up the film but only for a "tad" bit: "To be fair, Kapoor responds manfully to the challenge. However, the onerous effort that he needs to put in to make the character work slows down the film and undermines its impact. It is only when Sanjay Dutt surfaces late in the first half as the larger-than-life Abdali that Panipat perks up a tad only to quickly veer back into terrible tedium."

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also stars Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman.