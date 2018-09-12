Panga: Richa Chadha And Pankaj Tripathi Join The Cast Of Kangana Ranaut's Film

Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi have worked together in Masaan (Courtesy Instagram)

Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi have joined the cast of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming film Panga, which also stars Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill. Ashwiny welcomed the actors onboard with posts on Instagram. Richa Chadha, who will start shooting for the film soon, shared the news on social media with photos of her own family. "My family means the world to me. Thanks Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Fox Star India. You guys made sure I have another family to call my own. Ready for some more Panga," read the caption. Pankaj Tripathi also announced the news on Twitter with a photo of his family and wrote: "While I'm blessed to have my family, I'm excited to be a part of my new Panga family. Thank you Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Fox Star India. In cinemas 2019."

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari chose an unconventional way to announce the title of Panga. The title announcement was done with a video montage featuring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with their respective families.

Panga will be a new-age family drama. Kangana Ranaut will play the role of a Kabbadi player in the film. Panga is expected to release next year.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has earlier directed films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi. The 38-year-old filmmaker has also won the Filmfare Award for Best Director for her film Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha, who was last seen in Daas Dev, is gearing up for the release of Love Sonia, releasing this Friday.

Pankaj Tripathi was part of recently released film Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The actor has films like Super 30, Bhaiaji Superhit and Drive in the line-up.

Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi have worked together in films like Masaan and Fukrey Returns.