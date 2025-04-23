Pahalgam Terror Attack Cuts Short Bollywood's Cautious Love Affair With Kashmir

On Tuesday, the idyllic town of Pahalgam in Kashmir - often referred to as India's "mini Switzerland" - was shattered by a gruesome terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Allegedly targeted for not offering prayers, they were gunned down in cold blood, a first-of-its-kind unprovoked attack on civilians in a region that had long been considered an oasis of peace, even during Kashmir's darkest chapters.

Unlike neighbouring areas like Anantnag or Pulwama that have endured insurgency-related violence for decades, Pahalgam had remained untouched. The attack not only stunned the nation but also severed, perhaps indefinitely, Bollywood's tentative rekindling of its once-flourishing relationship with the valley.

Local voices painted a stark picture. "Humaari toh rozi roti gayi," said a shopkeeper in the bustling main bazaar of Pahalgam. For thousands whose livelihoods depended on tourism and film shoots, the tragedy brought with it not just mourning but economic devastation.

Betaab And The Birth Of Betaab Valley

The cinematic history of Pahalgam began in 1983 with the release of Betaab, the debut film of Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh. Directed by Rahul Rawail, the film was a sweeping romance set against the breathtaking backdrops of lush meadows, pine forests and snow-capped peaks.

The love story between two youngsters from different worlds struck a chord, but what left an indelible mark was the location.

A still from Betaab

Such was the film's visual impact that the area where it was shot came to be known as "Betaab Valley", a name now officially marked on the tourist map of Jammu & Kashmir.

It became one of the most photographed and visited destinations in the Valley, pulling in both film crews and tourists for decades.

The Golden Era Of Filming In Kashmir

Following Betaab, a wave of filmmakers turned their lens toward Kashmir. Films like Kashmir Ki Kali (1964) starring Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore, had already captured Pahalgam's beauty, but the post-Betaab era saw a marked uptick in big-budget productions choosing the Valley as their set.

A still from Kashmir Ki Kali

Between the 1960s and 1980s, Kashmir was a central hub for Bollywood films. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, it became the setting for numerous iconic movies that have defined Indian cinema. Films like Kashmir Ki Kali (1964), Arzoo (1965), Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), and Kabhi Kabhie (1976) featured the majestic Dal Lake, lush meadows and snow-capped mountains.

A still from Silsila

The grandeur of Kashmir was captured in classics like Silsila (1981), Satte Pe Satta (1982), and Roti (1974), which created an inseparable link between Bollywood and Kashmir.

A Break In The Romance

The 1990s were marked by a wave of militancy in Kashmir, particularly in areas like Anantnag, Pulwama and Sopore. Bollywood pulled back, no longer willing to risk shooting in a region that had turned volatile. Pahalgam, despite being relatively untouched by violence, suffered from the broader perception that Kashmir was "unsafe".

The tide began to turn in the 2000s. After a hiatus of 28 years, Kashmir's silver screen presence was reignited by director Imtiaz Ali, who in 2011 decided to film Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, in the famous Betaab Valley.

A still from Rockstar

The choice of location was not coincidental: the valley had earned fame decades earlier with the 1983 film Betaab. Imtiaz Ali's film brought Kashmir back into the cinematic fold, and soon, the Valley's magic was discovered by more filmmakers.

In 2012, Bollywood's "Badshah", Shah Rukh Khan, visited Pahalgam for Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film's romantic track Jiya Re, shot against the stunning Betaab Valley, reintroduced the Valley to a global audience. The Valley's pristine beauty, captured by Yash Chopra's camera, signalled the revival of Kashmir as a film destination, and Bollywood's love affair with the region was reborn.

A still from Jab Tak Hai Jaan

In 2013, Ranbir Kapoor returned to the snow-clad landscapes of Gulmarg and Pahalgam for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani alongside Deepika Padukone, shooting in temperatures as low as -6.7°C.

A still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Despite the 2014 floods, which devastated Kashmir and led to massive loss of life and property, filmmakers did not shy away. Films like Fitoor (2014), an adaptation of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, was filmed around Srinagar's Dal Lake and Pahalgam.

The same year, Highway, starring Alia Bhatt, was shot in the Aru Valley in Pahalgam. The film, released in 2015, focused on the themes of freedom and escape, and used Kashmir's landscapes as a metaphor for the protagonist's emotional journey.

A still from Highway

Haider (2014), directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, was shot in Pahalgam and other parts of the Kashmir Valley.

Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) shot scenes in Pahalgam that doubled for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was also shot in Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Srinagar.

A still from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Aside from this, Sam Bahadur, which tells the story of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, was shot in Pahalgam and Srinagar, both located in the Kashmir region.

Each film contributed not just to India's pop culture memory but also helped rebuild Kashmir's image as a safe, scenic haven. The shoots brought in money, visibility, and jobs. Hotel occupancy rose, homestays thrived, and a new generation of Kashmiris saw Bollywood not as a distant dream but a tangible opportunity.

The abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 also played its part. This constitutional change revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and was followed by the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy in 2021.

Supported by actors like Aamir Khan and filmmakers such as Rajkumar Hirani, the policy aimed to bring normalcy by attracting filmmakers back to the Valley.

The results were swift. The plan seemed to work. Pahalgam emerged as a symbol of Kashmir's rebirth. Until now.

A Terror Attack That Shook The 'Safe Haven'

Unlike other parts of Kashmir Valley that have been theatres of violence, Pahalgam had, until now, managed to stay insulated. There had never been a major terror attack in this scenic locale. That's why the recent attack hit harder. It wasn't just a humanitarian tragedy - it was a psychological blow.

The terrorists wore "clothes similar to those of local police" and opened fire. One of the survivors said there were several tourists around, but the terrorists specifically targeted men after asking whether they were Hindus or Muslims.

"This has never happened here before," said one local, his voice trembling with disbelief. "Pehli baar aisa hua hai Pahalgam mein. Humaari toh rozi roti gayi."

For the locals, the consequences are immediate and severe. "We depend on tourists. If they stop coming, what will we eat?" asked a vendor near the Lidder River.

Ground Zero: Last Bollywood Film To Be Shot In Kashmir (For Some Time)

Ironically, it is Emraan Hashmi's film Ground Zero, a movie on the killing of terrorist Ghazi Baba, that now marks an abrupt halt to Bollywood's cautious affair with the valley. Starring Emraan and Sai Tamhankar, the film wrapped up shooting in Pahalgam days before the terror attack. In a cruel twist, the title has become eerily prophetic.

For now, the clapboards have closed and the cameras have stopped rolling. This attack in Pahalgam, the region that had long been Kashmir's crown jewel and safest bet, has cut short a story that had just begun to be re-written.

From Betaab to Ground Zero, what started as a romantic saga now risks becoming a closing chapter.