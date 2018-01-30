'Padmaavat': Rohit Shetty Has A Nice Message For 'Brave Girl' Deepika Padukone

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has a sweet message for "Padmaavat" star Deepika Padukone. On Tuesday, Rohit posted a picture of himself with Padmaavat's team, featuring Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Rohit hasa nice message for Deepika, which would definitely delight the actress. "So happy to see a smile on @deepikapadukone's face. So proud of this brave girl. #TeamPadmaavat @ranveersingh #SanjayLeelaBhansali," Rohit captioned the picture. (Deepika have you read Rohit's message?) Rohit's picture seemed to be sort of a director's reunion as the photo featured filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Imtiaz Ali and also Aanand L Rai.
Highlights
- Rohit Shetty shared a photo with Padmaavat's team
- Rohit Shetty has a sweet message for Deepika Padukone
- Rohit and Deepika have worked together in Chennai Express
The photo, which was posted by Rohit just a few hours ago, has already received 22,476 'likes' and the comment section is filled up with sweet compliments for the stars.
"Greatness overloaded in one picture," read a message while another user wrote: "Million dollar picture." Some users also highlighted Rohit Shetty and Deepika Padukone's hit film Chennai Express and have requested the duo to make a movie together, again.
This is what Rohit Shetty shared on social media.
Recently, Deepika also got flowers and a note from Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. The actor couple attended a special screening of Deepika's new film earlier this week and they were so impressed with her portrayal of Rani Padmavati in film that they sent a bouquet and an appreciation note the following day. "Excellent work. So very proud of you... Love Neetu and Rishi Kapoor," the handwritten note read. Deepika shared a picture of the bouquet and card on Instagram and captioned it: "It was so lovely seeing both of you yesterday. Thank You, for all the love and appreciation."
Actor Ranveer Singh, who starred as Alauddin Khilji in the period drama, also got his 'award' - a new from idol Amitabh Bachchan.
Mujhe mera award mil gaya @SrBachchanpic.twitter.com/zlo9B6G2od— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 29, 2018
Other stars like Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Karan Johar and others have also appreciated "Padmaavat".
Deepika Padukone plays Rani Padmavati in "Padmaavat". She had committed jauhar, along with several other Rajput women, when Alauddin Khilji invaded the fort. Shahid plays Maharawal Ratan Singh, Deepika's husband in the film.
Comments
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)