'Padmaavat' Actress Aditi Rao Hydari Thanks A Bunch Of People In Instagram Post

Highlights She wrote, "Sanjay sir you should be cherished! Eternally!" Jaya Bachchan reportedly recommended Aditi for Mehrunisa's part Aditi Rao Hydari's next Daasdev will hit the screens on February 16

@aditiraohydari No other actress would've justified that beautiful innocent look throughout the movie more better than you! Still in awe with your beautiful silent rebel portrayal of Mehrunnisa! Kudos pic.twitter.com/wHGiI7POVk — NAZ (@syednazneen99) January 30, 2018

Aditi Rao Hydari in an Instagram post, has thanked team "" including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali , costume designers Rimple and Harpeet Narula, makeup artist Preetisheel Singh, Shobha Sant - CEO of Bhansali Productions, stylist Pranav Sood. "Thank you for making me your #Mehrunisa Sanjay sir... thank you @sudeepdop dada for your magic, you've spoilt me! @rimple_harpreet_narula you've created a look that will be remembered forever," she wrote. Aditi, who plays Mehrunisa - Alauddin Khilji's chief consort - in "" expressed a special gratitude to the director for giving her the role. "" starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles was released on January 25. The film has earned over Rs. 129 crore in 5 days.Here's What Aditi Rao Hydari posted:Of Aditi's performance as Mehrunisa, a Twitter user posted, "@aditiraohydari No other actress would've justified that beautiful innocent look throughout the movie better than you! Still in awe with your beautiful silent rebel portrayal of Mehrunisa! Kudos."Take a look at the Tweet: It was reported that veteran actress Jaya Bachchan had recommended Aditi's name for the role of Mehrunisa in "". "For a long time, Jayafelt that Aditi had huge potential. 'Her eyes are very deep, sad and expressive.(there's a sparkle in her face)," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.Aditi Rao Hydari will be next seen in Sudhir Mishra-directed Daasdev , also starring Richa Chadha. The film will hit the screens on February 16.