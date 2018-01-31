'Padmaavat' Actress Aditi Rao Hydari Thanks A Bunch Of People In Instagram Post

Highlights
- She wrote, "Sanjay sir you should be cherished! Eternally!"
- Jaya Bachchan reportedly recommended Aditi for Mehrunisa's part
- Aditi Rao Hydari's next Daasdev will hit the screens on February 16
Here's What Aditi Rao Hydari posted:
Thank you for making me your #Mehrunisa Sanjay sir... thank you @sudeepdop dada for your magic, you've spoilt me! @rimple_harpreet_narula you've created a look that will be remembered forever... @preetisheel so much of the love for mehru is because of you... thaaaaank you godmother @shobhasant you're a Rockstar and super special @soodpranav You've been the rock that one needs through shoot, while my head and ears and nose hurt especially!!! @sarasmenon I missed you but thank you for the time you were on set and looked after me... tushar, jahanavi, abhi, Abhinandan... the whole ultra hard work king team... love you peeps! Mehrunisa is special in every way and I feel blessed to have been picked to play her. Sanjay sir you should be cherished! Eternally! #Mehrunisa #Padmavat #Blessed
Of Aditi's performance as Mehrunisa, a Twitter user posted, "@aditiraohydari No other actress would've justified that beautiful innocent look throughout the movie better than you! Still in awe with your beautiful silent rebel portrayal of Mehrunisa! Kudos."
Take a look at the Tweet:
@aditiraohydari No other actress would've justified that beautiful innocent look throughout the movie more better than you! Still in awe with your beautiful silent rebel portrayal of Mehrunnisa! Kudos pic.twitter.com/wHGiI7POVk— NAZ (@syednazneen99) January 30, 2018
Aditi Rao Hydari will be next seen in Sudhir Mishra-directed Daasdev, also starring Richa Chadha. The film will hit the screens on February 16.