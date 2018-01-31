'Padmaavat' Actress Aditi Rao Hydari Thanks A Bunch Of People In Instagram Post

Thank you for making me your #Mehrunisa Sanjay sir... thank you @sudeepdop dada for your magic, you've spoilt me! @rimple_harpreet_narula you've created a look that will be remembered forever... @preetisheel so much of the love for mehru is because of you... thaaaaank you godmother @shobhasant you're a Rockstar and super special @soodpranav You've been the rock that one needs through shoot, while my head and ears and nose hurt especially!!! @sarasmenon I missed you but thank you for the time you were on set and looked after me... tushar, jahanavi, abhi, Abhinandan... the whole ultra hard work king team... love you peeps! Mehrunisa is special in every way and I feel blessed to have been picked to play her. Sanjay sir you should be cherished! Eternally! #Mehrunisa #Padmavat #Blessed

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on Jan 30, 2018 at 8:27pm PST