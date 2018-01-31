"Padmaavat" Actress Aditi Rao Hydari Thanks A Bunch Of People In Instagram Post

"Padmaavat": Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Thank you for making me your #Mehrunisa Sanjay sir."

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 31, 2018 16:03 IST
24 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Padmaavat' Actress Aditi Rao Hydari Thanks A Bunch Of People In Instagram Post

Aditi Rao Hydari as Mehrunisa (Image courtesy- aditiraohydari)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. She wrote, "Sanjay sir you should be cherished! Eternally!"
  2. Jaya Bachchan reportedly recommended Aditi for Mehrunisa's part
  3. Aditi Rao Hydari's next Daasdev will hit the screens on February 16
Aditi Rao Hydari in an Instagram post, has thanked team "Padmaavat" including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, costume designers Rimple and Harpeet Narula, makeup artist Preetisheel Singh, Shobha Sant - CEO of Bhansali Productions, stylist Pranav Sood. "Thank you for making me your #Mehrunisa Sanjay sir... thank you @sudeepdop dada for your magic, you've spoilt me! @rimple_harpreet_narula you've created a look that will be remembered forever," she wrote. Aditi, who plays Mehrunisa - Alauddin Khilji's chief consort - in "Padmaavat" expressed a special gratitude to the director for giving her the role. "Padmaavat" starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles was released on January 25. The film has earned over Rs. 129 crore in 5 days.

Here's What Aditi Rao Hydari posted:
 
 

Thank you for making me your #Mehrunisa Sanjay sir... thank you @sudeepdop dada for your magic, you've spoilt me! @rimple_harpreet_narula you've created a look that will be remembered forever... @preetisheel so much of the love for mehru is because of you... thaaaaank you godmother @shobhasant you're a Rockstar and super special @soodpranav You've been the rock that one needs through shoot, while my head and ears and nose hurt especially!!! @sarasmenon I missed you but thank you for the time you were on set and looked after me... tushar, jahanavi, abhi, Abhinandan... the whole ultra hard work king team... love you peeps! Mehrunisa is special in every way and I feel blessed to have been picked to play her. Sanjay sir you should be cherished! Eternally! #Mehrunisa #Padmavat #Blessed

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on



Of Aditi's performance as Mehrunisa, a Twitter user posted, "@aditiraohydari No other actress would've justified that beautiful innocent look throughout the movie better than you! Still in awe with your beautiful silent rebel portrayal of Mehrunisa! Kudos."

Take a look at the Tweet:
 

Comments
Close [X]
It was reported that veteran actress Jaya Bachchan had recommended Aditi's name for the role of Mehrunisa in "Padmaavat". "For a long time, Jayaji felt that Aditi had huge potential. 'Her eyes are very deep, sad and expressive. Uske chehre pe ek noor hai (there's a sparkle in her face)," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Aditi Rao Hydari will be next seen in Sudhir Mishra-directed Daasdev, also starring Richa Chadha. The film will hit the screens on February 16.

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
LIVE TVBudget 2018ICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDealsGDP Growth

................................ Advertisement ................................