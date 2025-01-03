<i>Paatal Lok Season 2</i> Teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat Is Back As Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary And How

The official teaser of Paatal Lok Season 2 is out. The Prime Video show is making a comeback with Season 2 after almost a five-year gap. In the over two-minute video, we see Jaideep Ahlawat returning as Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary. He enters an elevator and presses the button “P”, which usually stands for parking but in this case is also a euphemism for Paatal Lok.

As the elevator doors close, Hathi Ram begins narrating the story of a man from a village who hated insects. As he tells the story, the elevator starts malfunctioning. Hathi Ram continues the tale, explaining how the man was bitten by an insect. But he gathered courage, killed the insect and became a hero, with the entire village praising him for it.

The next few nights, the man slept peacefully. Then, under his bed, something began crawling. Zero points for guessing – it was an insect. Hathi Ram then reveals how the insects kept multiplying, from one to ten, ten to a thousand, a million, and soon, they were uncountable.

The elevator doors open to reveal Hathi Ram stepping into a dimly lit area. He then shares how the poor man thought that after killing one insect, the story would be over. He did not know that is not how things work in “Paatal Lok”. The video ends with Hathi Ram walking away with his back facing the camera.

The makers dropped the teaser on Instagram with the caption, “P for ????̶????̶????̶????̶????̶????̶????̶ Paatal Lok.”

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok Season 2 is produced by Clean Slate Filmz in collaboration with Eunoia Films LLP. The second season was extensively filmed in North Bengal, with Kalimpong serving as the primary location. The show will be released on Prime Video on January 17.

The returning cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag, while new additions to the series include Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor and Jahnu Barua in significant roles.