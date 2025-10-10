OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Tron Ares, The Naina Murder Case, Kurukshetra</i> And More

From edge-of-the-seat thrillers and mushy romances to mythological dramas, October promises exciting new movies at theatres and web shows at OTT platforms. Be it Jared Leto's Tron: Ares or Konkona Sen Sharma's Search: The Naina Murder Case, fans are spoilt for choice. Let's take a look at the top 10 OTT and film releases this week.

Tron: Ares - (October 10) Theatres

This much-awaited third segment of Disney's sci-fi saga explores the terrifying intermingling of the human and digital world. A secret and highly sophisticated sentient program, Are, introduces mankind to AI beings, which leads to a dangerous mission in the real world. The film, directed by Joachim Ronning, is replete with state-of-the-art VFX, heavy action sequences, and an intense philosophical undertone.

Search: The Naina Murder Case - (October 10) JioHotstar

A gripping thriller, The Naina Murder Case, tells the tale of ACP Sanyukta Roy (Konkona Sen Sharma), a dedicated officer caught between her personal struggles and a chilling investigation. Accompanied by Jay Kanwal (Surya Sharma), a brash yet confident young officer, she seeks to uncover the truth behind the murder of a teenage girl, unearthing disturbing secrets.

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata - (October 10) Netflix

Netflix brings back the charm of the Hindu epic, with this classic retelling of the Kurukshetra war. The animated series offers fresh perspectives from the 18 warriors during the 18-day-long battle. Detailed CGI and stunning visuals make up for a visually spectacular watch.

The Last Frontier - (October 10) Apple TV

Created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio, The Last Frontier is a sci-fi survival show set against the backdrop of the icy Alaskan landscape. When a plane carrying violent inmates crashes in the remote and weathered barrens of the territory, US Marshal Frank Remnick, played by Jason Clarke, takes charge of the situation, preventing the fugitives from wreaking havoc.

My Father, The BTK Killer - (October 10) Netflix

Based on hauntingly real events, this docu-drama delves into the life of the infamous BTK serial killer Dennis Rader, portrayed through his daughter Kerri Rawson's perspective. The series puts the spotlight on the disturbing aspect of discovering that one's own parent is a murderer. Documentary footage, dramatised sequences, and first-person interviews highlight the trauma and guilt that linger long.

Would You Marry Me? - (October 10) Disney+Hotstar

If K-dramas are your thing, then you cannot miss out on this romantic, breezy comedy series. The show revolves around two colleagues, Yoo Meri (Choi Woo Shik) and Kim Woo Joo (Jung So Min), who are in a sham marriage for the sake of keeping the special prize of a luxury apartment. Navigating their fake marriage for 90 days, the duo begin to catch genuine feelings for each other.

John Candy: I Like Me - (October 10) Prime Video

Helmed by Colin Hanks, this biographical drama celebrates the life and career of the beloved comedian John Candy. Rare archival footage, family interviews and tributes from fellow actors capture the comedian's humour and warmth that inspired a generation of Hollywood comedies. His legacy, both on and off screen, is a nostalgic watch for classic comedy lovers.

Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) - Prime Video (October 16)

The third film in the Spanish romantic-drama franchise Your Fault brings back Nick (Gabriel Guevara) and Noah (Nicole Wallace) together for one last time. Their passionate yet complicated love story, with themes of redemption, forgiveness, and emotional closure, forms the crux of the third instalment. Expect sizzling chemistry, dramatic twists, and an unpredictable conclusion to the intense saga.

Bhagwat Chapter 1 - Raakshas - (October 17) - Zee5

Arshad Warsi, who redefined himself as an actor in the 2020 thriller Asur, has joined hands with Kota Factory and Panchayat fame Jitendra Kumar in this crime thriller. The plot centres around a police officer's quest to catch a mysterious man running a prostitutional racket, responsible for the abduction of young women from a small town in UP. During the investigation, the officer, Bhagwat, meets a science teacher, Suraj, who raises his suspicions.

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings – The Great Eight - (October 13) - Discovery Channel

The eighth season of the adrenaline-filled series promises to be another adventurous ride, featuring the fastest street racers from across America. The show will keep viewers engaged with its tough competitions, unpredictable road conditions, fiery rivalries and raw horsepower.