OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <I>Thug Life, Ginny & Georgia Season 3</I> And More

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. New showbiz releases this week feature various genres across OTT platforms and theaters. "Thug Life" follows a mafia leader seeking revenge after being betrayed by his foster son. "Tourist Family" highlights a Sri Lankan family's efforts to revitalize their new Indian neighborhood.

The world of showbiz is buzzing with exciting new releases on popular OTT platforms and in theatres. From action-packed blockbusters to thought-provoking dramas, this week's lineup is a treasure trove of endless entertainment.

Whether you are in the mood for a gripping crime thriller or a heartwarming romantic comedy, the upcoming releases promise to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. Here is a curated list of the most anticipated releases this week (from June 2 to June 8):

1. Thug Life (June 5) – Theatres

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film revolves around Kamal Haasan's character Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a mafia gang leader who is betrayed and left for dead by his foster son, Amaran. The story unfolds as Sakthivel seeks revenge and navigates the complex web of loyalty, family and survival in the dark underbelly of the mafia world.

2. Tourist Family (June 2) – JioHotstar

This Tamil comedy-drama follows a quirky Sri Lankan family seeking a fresh start in India. They settle in a disconnected neighbourhood and transform it into a vibrant community with their infectious love and kindness.

3. Stolen (June 4) – Prime Video

The film tells the story of two urbane brothers who witness a baby being kidnapped from an impoverished mother at a railway station in rural India. Driven by a sense of moral duty, they embark on a perilous investigation to find the baby, but their mission takes a dangerous turn.

4. Stick (June 4) – Apple TV+

This sports comedy series features Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill, a washed-up professional golfer who finds a new purpose in coaching a 17-year-old golf prodigy named Santi.

5. One Of Them Days (June 4) – Netflix

The comedy film features Keke Palmer and SZA as best friends Dreux and Alyssa. They endure a chaotic day filled with eviction threats, comedic mishaps and unexpected twists.

6. Jaat (June 5) – Netflix

Following a successful theatrical run, this action drama makes its OTT debut on Netflix. Headlined by Sunny Deol, the film features an ensemble cast including Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Vineet Kumar Singh.

7. Mercy For None (June 5) – Netflix

Based on a popular webtoon, this Korean noir action drama follows Nam Gi-jun, a former gangster who returns to the underworld to uncover the truth behind his brother's death. The show features So Ji Sub in the lead role as he embarks on a brutal path of revenge.

8. Ginny & Georgia Season 3 (June 5) – Netflix

The new season picks up after Georgia is arrested for Tom's murder, throwing the Miller family's world into chaos. Expect darker themes, evolving relationships and fresh challenges for Ginny and Georgia as they navigate their complex lives.

9. Bhool Chuk Maaf (June 6) – Prime Video

This romantic comedy follows Ranjan, played by Rajkummar Rao, who finds himself trapped in a time loop just before his wedding to Titli, played by Wamiqa Gabbi. He repeatedly wakes up on the day of his Haldi ceremony, desperately trying to break free.

10. Chhal Kapat: The Deception (June 6) – Zee5

Featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar as Inspector Devika, this gripping series follows a sharp cop investigating a murder during an intimate wedding celebration in Burhanpur. As the mystery unfolds, long-buried secrets emerge, testing relationships and blurring the lines between loyalty and deceit.