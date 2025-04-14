New Releases This Week (Apr 14 - Apr 20): <I>Kesari Chapter 2, Heavenly Ever After</i> And More

As we enter the new week, a range of exciting web series and films are set to captivate audiences across various platforms. From historical drama lovers to romance fanatics, this week's lineup promises something for everyone.

If you are still unsure about what to watch this week, we are here to help. Here's a roundup of new releases making their way to your nearby theatres and OTT platforms from April 14 to April 20:

Kesari Chapter 2 (April 18) - Theatres

The film is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book, The Case That Shook The Empire. The plot revolves around the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the fight for justice led by C Sankaran Nair, played by Akshay Kumar.

The Bhootnii (April 18) - Theatres

The film centers on a haunted college where the spirit of the Virgin Tree manifests every Valentine's Day, seeking love and taking souls on Holika Dahan. It features Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

The Last Of Us Season 2 (April 14) - Jio Hotstar

The new season continues the story of Joel and Ellie five years after the first season. It is based on The Last of Us Part II video game and explores themes of revenge, tribalism, and the impact of losing loved ones.

Something's Not Right (April 16) - Viki

The boy love drama revolves around Do Bau and his unrequited love for his best friend Ji Hoon. Their relationship gets complicated by the arrival of Jung Ha Min. As the story moves further, the three navigate their feelings for each other while maintaining their friendship.

Khauf (April 18) - Prime Video

A girl, played by Suchi Malhotra, lives in a hostel room which has a history of violence. She gets haunted by her past as she battles inexplicable forces within the room's confines and beyond.

Logout (April 18) - Zee5

Babil Khan plays Pratyush, a digital influencer nearing 10 million followers. As he gears up for a career milestone, his dreams shatter when his phone vanishes, leading him to lose control of his life to a stranger.

The Haunted Palace (April 18) - Viki

The fantasy historical K-drama tells the tale of an eight-feet-tall spirit, a female shaman, and an Imugi (an imaginary creature that can transform into a dragon upon acquiring a magical jewel). It is set against the backdrop of a royal kingdom and explores the complex relationships and conflicts between these characters in a humorous way.

First Love (April 18) - U+ Mobile TV

The musical drama focuses on six different love stories about the innocence of teen love. Every love story is unique and powerful, packed with scenes that will give you butterflies.

Daveed (April 18) - Zee5

A middle-aged bouncer named Ashiq Abu enters a fierce rivalry with Turkish boxer Sainul Akhmadov, leading him through a personal journey of redemption and determination.

Heavenly Ever After (April 19) - Netflix

The K-drama follows an eighty-something woman named Lee Hae Sook reuniting with her husband Go Nak Joon in heaven, where he appears as a 30-something version of himself. The story explores their rekindled love and journey together in the afterlife.