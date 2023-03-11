Oscars 2023: Indiana Jones Nostalgia, From Ke Huy Quan To RRR's Alison Doody

Oscars 2023 is just around the corner and the anticipation over who will win has increased tenfold. While All Quiet On The Western Front, Avatar: The Way Of Water, The Banshees Of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle Of Sadness and Women Talking are competing for the Best Picture award, Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees Of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) are in the race for Best Actor In Supporting Role trophy. The 95th Academy Awards has also taken us on an Indiana Jones-special nostalgia ride as another star from the 4-film franchise, apart from Ke Huy Quan, has been making headlines for her performance in the blockbuster film RRR. Yes, we are talking about Alison Doody, who played the role of Lady Scott, Catherine Buxton, in the film set in the pre-independence era. Its song Naatu Naatu has earned a nomination in the Best Song category.

That's not it. Ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who directed the four Indiana Jones films from 1981 to 2008, has been nominated in three categories at this year's Oscars. He has bagged nods for his film The Fabelmans - Best Director, Best Picture and Best Writing (Original Screenplay).

Ke Huy Quan was a kid when he featured as Short Round in Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom alongside lead actor Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw and late Indian actor Amrish Puri. He played the role of the titular character's sidekick in his debut film. At the Golden Globes Award this year, Ke Huy Quan thanked the filmmaker for giving him a chance to enter the film industry at such a young age during his acceptance speech for the Best Supporting Actor award. Steven Spielberg won Golden Globe for Best Director and Best Motion Picture Drama for The Fabelmans.

Harrison Ford, who is all set to reprise his role as Indiana Jones in the fifth installment of the film series, also expressed his happiness and excitement over Ke Huy Quan earning an Oscar nom in a recent interview. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Harrison said, "I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy...He's a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I'm glad. I'm very happy for him."

Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30 this year. Alison Doody worked with Harrison in the third part of the Indiana Jones franchise. She played the role of Elsa Schneider, a professor who fell in love with Indy. She was last seen as Catherine Buxton in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which has taken over the West.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 12 (March 13 morning in India).