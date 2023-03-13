Oscars 2023: An Indiana Jones, Hug Then And Now - Ke Huy Quan And Harrison Ford

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford at the Oscars and in a film still (Image on left credit: Getty)

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan's big Oscar night ended in the most spectacular way – he shared a blockbuster hug with his Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom co-star Harrison Ford, just like he did in the film almost 40 years ago. Their director Steven Spielberg was in the audience watching, as was his wife Kate Capshaw who also starred in the 1984 film. Harrison Ford presented the final award of the show – Best Picture which went to Everything Everywhere All At Once, for which Ke Huy Quan had already won Best Supporting Actor. As he went on to stage with his cast and crew mates, the American-Vietnamese actor was thrilled to see Indiana Jones himself, in the flesh.

Image credit: Getty

The delight was obviously mutual…

Image credit: Getty

…they hugged, and it was awesome.

Image credit: Getty

Ke Huy Quan played Short Round, Indiana Jones' child sidekick in Temple Of Doom. Remember this scene?

Ke Huy Quan also got a picture with his Temple Of Doom director Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, who played Willie Scott.

Image credit: Getty

Steven Spielberg was nominated for Best Director for his film The Fabelmans which was in the running for Best Picture. Both Oscars went to Everything Everywhere All At Once which also won Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis, and Best Film Editing.

RRR, which also won an Oscar, has an Indiana Jones connection as well. Alison Doody, who plays the terrible Catherine Buxton, starred as Elsa Schneider (also quite terrible) in Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade. Naatu Naatu, the film's globally viral track, won Best Original Song.