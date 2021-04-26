Oscars 2021: Riz Ahmed Wins The Red Carpet By Fixing Wife's Hair

Oscars 2021: Riz Ahmed with wife Fatima Farheen Mirza. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Riz Ahmed, nominated for his performance in the film Sound Of Metal, made his first grand public appearance with wife Fatima Farheen Mirza at the 93rd Academy Awards and they established major couple goals in their brief albeit lasting red carpet moment. The couple perfectly complemented each other - Riz Ahmed looked charming as ever in an all-black Prada suit, while Fatima picked a flowing turquoise gown. Posing for the camera, Riz took a moment and styled his wife's hair on the red carpet. "I'm the official groomer," he jokingly said. Twitter, of course, was quick to notice the moment and flooded the micro blogging site with posts from the perfect moment.

This Twitter user, for instance, put everything into perspective when she wrote: "I've never been more in love with Riz Ahmed than I am right now just looking at him fixing the hair of another woman who is not me at the Oscars red carpet."

I've never been more in love with Riz Ahmed than i am right now just looking at him fixing the hair of another woman who is not me at the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/vtYKP9KHn0 — Zahra (@insomniaview) April 25, 2021

"Girl, same here. Riz Ahmed fixing his wife's hair on the red carpet," read another tweet.

Girl, same here. Riz Ahmed fixing his wife's hair on the red carpet.



#Oscarspic.twitter.com/EMiFWKdHTC — Christine (@_ChrissyM870) April 25, 2021

"I wish us all a very "Riz Ahmed Fixing Our Hair for the Perfect Pic" kinda love," tweeted this fan. Us too, actually.

I wish us all a very "Riz Ahmed Fixing Our Hair for the Perfect Pic" kinda love pic.twitter.com/DKAiuXNUXR — Manna Sidhu (@manna_sidhu) April 26, 2021

That's a pause-worthy moment right there.

Not Riz Ahmed pausing the Oscars red carpet to fix his wife's hair WHAT A PERFECT HUMAN pic.twitter.com/sc5m1ldHuC — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 25, 2021

Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor in the Academy Awards. He is also the first Pakistan-origin person to be nominated in an acting category.

Hollywood's biggest night was originally scheduled for February 28, 2021. However, the ceremony is taking place about eight weeks later than the usual schedule, keeping into consideration the coronavirus pandemic situation. The 93rd edition of the Academy Awards are being carried out at two locations - the Union Station and the Dolby Theatre (which has been a venue for Oscars since 2001). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has drastically reformed its membership in recent years, boasts of a highly diverse list of nominees. Meanwhile, Chloe Zhao, Nomadland director became only the second woman ever to win best director in the Oscars' 93-year history.