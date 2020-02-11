Oscars 2020: Viral - Taika Waititi Stashes Trophy Under Seat, Caught By Brie Larson

Oscar 2020: Taika Waititi in the audience (courtesy brielarson)

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi featured in an ROFL video tweeted by actress Brie Larson from the Oscars and now its viral. In the video, Best Adapted Screenplay winner Taika Waititi can be seen attempting to hide his Oscar under the front seat, mid-way through the awards. It appears that Taika Waititi was aware of being recorded by Brie Larson as he sort of directly looked into the camera once. Twitter went crazy over Brie Larson's video of Taika Waititi, describing it as a "mood." Sharing the video, one user tweeted: "Taika Waititi putting his Oscar under the chair is a mood," while another one added: "Taika Waititi caught in the act by Brie Larson."

"Brie Larson recording Taika Waititi putting his Oscar award under the seat in front of him is the only thing that matters," read a tweet while another netizen posted: "I love that Taika Waititi stowed his Oscar under the seat of the attendee in front of him like he's on a plane."

Take a look at Brie Larson's tweet and Twitter's reaction over it:

Taika Waititi's Twitter-moment also reminded one user of when celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese dozed off during Eminem's surprise performance: "Taika Waititi putting his Oscar under the seat and Martin Scorsese falling asleep to Eminem are my favourite moments from the Oscars."

Another user dug up this moment when Taika Waititi was spotted pretending to sleep at the Oscars in 2005:

Taika Waititi gave off a rather goofy vibe at the Oscars. This is him on the Oscars red carpet:

Taika Waititi on the Oscars red carpet (courtesy AFP)

Taika Waititi's overwhelming Oscar win also made his do this during the photo-op.

Taika Waititi at the Oscars (courtesy AFP)

Taika Waititi has also been trending for a video shared on The Academy's Instagram story, in which he can be seen hugging Bong Joo-ho backstage. Bong Joo-ho's Parasite won four Oscars last night.

Taika Waititi won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit and delivered a powerful acceptance speech: "Dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories. We are the original storytellers and we can make it here, as well," he said.

Jojo Rabbit had six nominations at the Oscars. Taika Waititi's trophy was the only win for the movie at the 92nd Academy Awards.