Oscars 2018: Who Will Win, Should Win And Should Have Been Nominated

BEST PICTURE
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Will win:
Ann Hornaday: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michael O'Sullivan: Dunkirk
Stephanie Merry: The Shape of Water
Should win:
AH: Get Out
MO: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
SM: Get Out
Should have been nominated:
AH: Mudbound
MO: Mudbound
SM: The Florida Project
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Will win:
AH: Guillermo del Toro
MO: Christopher Nolan
SM: Guillermo del Toro
Should win:
AH: Greta Gerwig
MO: Greta Gerwig
SM: Christopher Nolan
Should have been nominated:
AH: Dee Rees, Mudbound
MO: Kogonada, Columbus
SM: Dee Rees, Mudbound
BEST ACTRESS
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Will win:
AH: Frances McDormand
MO: Frances McDormand
SM: Frances McDormand
Should win:
AH: Meryl Streep
MO: Frances McDormand
SM: Frances McDormand
Should have been nominated:
AH: Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner
MO: Haley Lu Richardson, Columbus
SM: Carey Mulligan, Mudbound
BEST ACTOR
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Will win:
AH: Gary Oldman
MO: Gary Oldman
SM: Gary Oldman
Should win:
AH: Gary Oldman
MO: Gary Oldman
SM: Gary Oldman
Should have been nominated:
AH: James McAvoy, Split
MO: Jeremy Renner, Wind River
SM: Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Leslie Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Will win:
AH: Allison Janney
MO: Mary J. Blige
SM: Allison Janney
Should win:
AH: Laurie Metcalf
MO: Allison Janney
SM: Laurie Metcalf
Should have been nominated:
AH: Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
MO: Hong Chau, Downsizing
SM: Betty Gabriel, Get Out
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Will win:
AH: Sam Rockwell
MO: Christopher Plummer
SM: Sam Rockwell
Should win:
AH: Willem Dafoe
MO: Sam Rockwell
SM: Willem Dafoe
Should have been nominated:
AH: Tracy Letts, Lady Bird
MO: Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name
SM: Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Will win:
AH: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MO: The Big Sick
SM: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Should win:
AH: Lady Bird
MO: Lady Bird
SM: Get Out
Should have been nominated:
AH: I, Tonya
MO: Downsizing
SM: The Florida Project
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Mudbound
Molly's Game
Call Me by Your Name
Will win:
AH: Call Me by Your Name
MO: Call Me by Your Name
SM: Call Me by Your Name
Should win:
AH: Mudbound
MO: Mudbound
SM: Mudbound
Should have been nominated:
AH: Their Finest
MO: Blade Runner 2049 SM: Blade Runner 2049
