Oscars 2018: Who Will Win, Should Win And Should Have Been Nominated

Critics unanimously agree that Gary Oldman should win the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Darkest Hour

Gary Oldman, in Darkest Hour, is vying for Best Actor award. (Image credit: Jack English, Focus Features)

Washington:  With the Academy Awards upon us, it's prediction time. The Washington Post's three film critics have forecast who will win in the major categories - and also weigh in on who should win and who should have been nominated.

BEST PICTURE

Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Will win:

Ann Hornaday: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michael O'Sullivan: Dunkirk
Stephanie Merry: The Shape of Water

Should win:

AH: Get Out
MO: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
SM: Get Out

Should have been nominated:

AH: Mudbound
MO: Mudbound
SM: The Florida Project
 
Clockwise from top left: Lady Bird, Get Out, Mudbound and Dunkirk. (Image credit): Merie Wallace/A24; Universal Pictures; Steve Dietl/Netflix; Warner Bros. Pictures


BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Will win:

AH: Guillermo del Toro
MO: Christopher Nolan
SM: Guillermo del Toro

Should win:

AH: Greta Gerwig
MO: Greta Gerwig
SM: Christopher Nolan

Should have been nominated:

AH: Dee Rees, Mudbound
MO: Kogonada, Columbus
SM: Dee Rees, Mudbound

BEST ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post

Will win:

AH: Frances McDormand
MO: Frances McDormand
SM: Frances McDormand
Should win:

AH: Meryl Streep
MO: Frances McDormand
SM: Frances McDormand

Should have been nominated:

AH: Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner
MO: Haley Lu Richardson, Columbus
SM: Carey Mulligan, Mudbound

BEST ACTOR

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Will win:

AH: Gary Oldman
MO: Gary Oldman
SM: Gary Oldman

Should win:

AH: Gary Oldman
MO: Gary Oldman
SM: Gary Oldman

Should have been nominated:

AH: James McAvoy, Split
MO: Jeremy Renner, Wind River
SM: Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Leslie Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Will win:

AH: Allison Janney
MO: Mary J. Blige
SM: Allison Janney

Should win:

AH: Laurie Metcalf
MO: Allison Janney
SM: Laurie Metcalf

Should have been nominated:

AH: Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
MO: Hong Chau, Downsizing
SM: Betty Gabriel, Get Out

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Will win:

AH: Sam Rockwell
MO: Christopher Plummer
SM: Sam Rockwell

Should win:

AH: Willem Dafoe
MO: Sam Rockwell
SM: Willem Dafoe

Should have been nominated:

AH: Tracy Letts, Lady Bird
MO: Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name
SM: Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Will win:

AH: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MO: The Big Sick
SM: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Should win:

AH: Lady Bird
MO: Lady Bird
SM: Get Out

Should have been nominated:

AH: I, Tonya
MO: Downsizing
SM: The Florida Project

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Disaster Artist
Logan
Mudbound
Molly's Game
Call Me by Your Name

Will win:

AH: Call Me by Your Name
MO: Call Me by Your Name
SM: Call Me by Your Name

Should win:

AH: Mudbound
MO: Mudbound
SM: Mudbound

Should have been nominated:

AH: Their Finest
MO: Blade Runner 2049 SM: Blade Runner 2049

