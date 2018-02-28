Oscars 2018: Who Will Win, Should Win And Should Have Been Nominated Critics unanimously agree that Gary Oldman should win the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Darkest Hour

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT Gary Oldman, in Darkest Hour, is vying for Best Actor award. (Image credit: Jack English, Focus Features) Washington: With the Academy Awards upon us, it's prediction time. The Washington Post's three film critics have forecast who will win in the major categories - and also weigh in on who should win and who should have been nominated.



BEST PICTURE



Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Will win:



Ann Hornaday: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Michael O'Sullivan: Dunkirk

Stephanie Merry: The Shape of Water



Should win:



AH: Get Out

MO: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

SM: Get Out



Should have been nominated:



AH: Mudbound

MO: Mudbound

SM: The Florida Project

Clockwise from top left: Lady Bird, Get Out, Mudbound and Dunkirk. (Image credit): Merie Wallace/A24; Universal Pictures; Steve Dietl/Netflix; Warner Bros. Pictures

BEST DIRECTOR



Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water



Will win:



AH: Guillermo del Toro

MO: Christopher Nolan

SM: Guillermo del Toro



Should win:



AH: Greta Gerwig

MO: Greta Gerwig

SM: Christopher Nolan



Should have been nominated:



AH: Dee Rees, Mudbound

MO: Kogonada, Columbus

SM: Dee Rees, Mudbound



BEST ACTRESS



Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post



Will win:



AH: Frances McDormand

MO: Frances McDormand

SM: Frances McDormand

Should win:



AH: Meryl Streep

MO: Frances McDormand

SM: Frances McDormand



Should have been nominated:



AH: Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner

MO: Haley Lu Richardson, Columbus

SM: Carey Mulligan, Mudbound



BEST ACTOR



Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.



Will win:



AH: Gary Oldman

MO: Gary Oldman

SM: Gary Oldman



Should win:



AH: Gary Oldman

MO: Gary Oldman

SM: Gary Oldman



Should have been nominated:



AH: James McAvoy, Split

MO: Jeremy Renner, Wind River

SM: Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Leslie Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water



Will win:



AH: Allison Janney

MO: Mary J. Blige

SM: Allison Janney



Should win:



AH: Laurie Metcalf

MO: Allison Janney

SM: Laurie Metcalf



Should have been nominated:



AH: Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

MO: Hong Chau, Downsizing

SM: Betty Gabriel, Get Out



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR



Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Will win:



AH: Sam Rockwell

MO: Christopher Plummer

SM: Sam Rockwell



Should win:



AH: Willem Dafoe

MO: Sam Rockwell

SM: Willem Dafoe



Should have been nominated:



AH: Tracy Letts, Lady Bird

MO: Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name

SM: Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name



BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY



The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Will win:



AH: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MO: The Big Sick

SM: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Should win:



AH: Lady Bird

MO: Lady Bird

SM: Get Out



Should have been nominated:



AH: I, Tonya

MO: Downsizing

SM: The Florida Project



BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY



The Disaster Artist

Logan

Mudbound

Molly's Game

Call Me by Your Name



Will win:



AH: Call Me by Your Name

MO: Call Me by Your Name

SM: Call Me by Your Name



Should win:



AH: Mudbound

MO: Mudbound

SM: Mudbound



Should have been nominated:



AH: Their Finest

MO: Blade Runner 2049 SM: Blade Runner 2049



