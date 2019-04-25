Oscar-Winning Actor Rami Malek To Play The Antagonist In New Bond Film

"I promise you all I will be making sure Mr Bond does not have an easy ride in this," said Rami Malek

Entertainment | | Updated: April 25, 2019 18:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Oscar-Winning Actor Rami Malek To Play The Antagonist In New Bond Film

Rami Malek photographed at an event. (Image courtesy: AFP)


Highlights

  1. Rami Malek will co-star with Daniel Craig in the film
  2. He announced his association with the project through a video
  3. Rami Malek won the Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody

Oscar winner Rami Malek on Thursday hinted he would appear as a villain in the latest James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, alongside a cast including Ralph Fiennes and Lea Seydoux.

Rami Malek, who won the Oscar for his performance as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody", said in a video message: "I promise you all I will be making sure Mr Bond does not have an easy ride in this".

Take a look at the video here:

Jeffrey Wright will also be returning as the CIA operative who last helped 007 in Quantum of Solace and Moneypenny will be played by Naomie Harris.

Ben Whishaw will come back be as cat-loving Q - the gadget-savvy spook, while Fiennes will return for another mission as M - the head of the secret service.

The cast was unveiled in a broadcast from the villa of Bond creator Ian Fleming in Jamaica.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiSri LanksJet AirwaysShivraj ChouhanMamata BanerjeeRohit ShekharElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsHuawei P30 LiteRedmi 7Electric BikeWorld Malaria Day

................................ Advertisement ................................