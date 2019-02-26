Oscar For Period. End of Sentence Will Help Create Awareness: Arunachalam Muruganantham

Arunachalam Muruganantham in a still from Period. End of Sentence. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Arunachalam Muruganantham, who started making low cost sanitary pads despite being ostracised some years ago, said the Oscar for Period. End of Sentence, in the Documentary Short Subject category, will help create more awareness on menstruation in India. "I am surprised that the documentary won the hearts. But I am not getting carried away," he told reporters when asked about the film's victory at the Oscars. "This (menstruation) was a subject where many were afraid to lay hands because of taboos, particularly in the rural areas," he said.

"Now, this (documentary) has won the award and recognition, it will help create more awareness on the issue," said Mr Muruganantham, a Padma Shri recipient. The film on menstruation, set in rural India, won the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 91st Academy Awards. Award-winning filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi has directed the short film, which has been co-produced by Indian producer Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

The film came into being as a part of The Pad Project, started by students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles and their teacher, Melissa Berton.

There has been an increased focus on menstrual hygiene in India, which was also the subject of Bollywood movie PadMan, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film was a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham.