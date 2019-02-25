Oscars 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar And Others Celebrate Period. End of Sentence's Big Win

Oscars 2019: Guneet Monga's Period. End of Sentence won the Oscars for Best Documentary Short

Entertainment | Updated: February 25, 2019 12:41 IST
Oscars: Period. End of Sentence's Rayka Zehtabchi, Melissa Berton pose with their awards (Courtesy: AFP)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. One of the most special moments of the evening: Priyanka
  2. "Amazing that a film about menstruation won," tweeted Padma Lakshmi
  3. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi also congratulated the team for the victory

Guneet Monga's Period. End of Sentence, an India-set film dealing with menstruation taboo, won the Oscars for Best Documentary Short. The film's big win at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday (Monday morning for India) is being celebrated on Twitter, with posts from celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon, Padma Lakshmi and others. "One of the most special moments of the evening. A film based on the taboos around menstruation wins Best Documentary Short. Congratulations to the entire Period. End of Sentence team and my fearless friend Guneet Monga," tweeted Priyanka, who has attended the Oscars for two years in a row (2016-2017).

 

 

Period. End of Sentence features the real Pad Man Arunachalam Murgunantham, on whom, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna made PadMan in 2018. For Period. End of Sentence, Akshay wrote, "Congratulations to Guneet Monga and the entire team for winning big at the Oscars! Much-needed topic of discussion and well-deserved win."

"'A period should end a sentence, not a girls education' - best quote of the night," tweeted Reese Witherspoon soon after Period. End of Sentence won the Oscars while Padma Lakshmi wrote, "So exciting that Period. End of Sentence won best documentary short! Amazing that a film about menstruation won. If you haven't seen it yet, you need to."

 

 

 

 

The film is about Indian women fighting against stigma of menstruation and also focusses on Arunachalam Muruganantham's work.

After accepting the trophy, Guneet Monga tweeted, "We won. To every girl on this earth, know that you are a Goddess. If heavens are listening, look Ma, we put Sikhya on the map."

Dia Mirza wrote, "This is so awesome. Congratulations."

"Thank you to the Academy for the highest honour and for recognising the efforts of the young girls from Oakwood School in Los Angeles to Kathikera in Uttar Pradesh in helping us shatter the glass ceiling. Every girl in India or anywhere around the world needs to know this and hear this loud and clear. Period is an end of a sentence but not a girl's education," Guneet Monga said in a statement after the Oscars.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi also congratulated the team for their victory.

We also got a glimpse of how the family of one of Period. End of Sentence actress' Sneha is celebrating the film's Oscar win in their village.

 

 

Ahead of the Oscars, Guneet Monga wrote on Instagram that the Period. End of Sentence 'was already a winner.'

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Started with a small dream in the English department room of @melissa_berton with her school girls of @oakwoodstories for empowering and educating other young girls across the world for better menstruation hygiene. This started 7 years ago with raising money and donating one pad machine... then thought the team should make a movie for better awareness!! @actionindia76 from India helped on ground in putting a machine. @raykaz and @samdavisdp captured all of this so beautifully with @kakarmandakini producing for @sikhya . . Today here we are ! All the way to Oscars and have put this story on the map ! One night before the Oscars, whatever may happen.... Team @periodendofsentence is already a winner ! . . more power for all the support and magic @stacey_sher @lisataback . . . This is dedicated to dreamers like each one of you here. Keep inspiring @helenyenser @mcmaxam @clairesliney @charlottesilverman @ruby_schiff @aveeybaaby @sophdasch @maggiesophiebrown

A post shared by Guneet Monga (@guneetmonga) on

 

The 26-minute film is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi and created by The Pad Project.

