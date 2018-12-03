Oprah Winfrey's Sabyasachi Connection, As Revealed By The Designer

Oprah Winfrey in Johannesburg for an event (Image courtesy: AFP)

Highlights Oprah has featured on the cover of Elle India's December 2018 edition She complemented the sari with Zambian emerald and diamond earrings Sabyasachi recently designed Deepika and Ranveer's wedding outfits

On Monday, ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee revealed that actress-talk show host Oprah Winfrey recently wore a custom-made black sari designed by him on the cover of Elle India's December 2018 edition. Oprah has featured on the magazine's 22nd anniversary cover. She complemented the sari with 29.5 carats Zambian emerald and diamond earrings from Sabyasachi's heritage jewellery collection. A picture of the cover was shared by Sabyasachi on his Instagram timeline, who also revealed details about his meeting with Oprah Winfrey on her first trip to India. She had visited India in 2012 and while attending a dinner hosted by the royal family in Jaipur, Oprah Winfrey had also worn a sari designed by Sabyasachi.

"Nothing prepares you for meeting Oprah in real life. On her maiden trip to India, Oprah attended a dinner hosted by the royal family in Jaipur and I had the good fortune to dress her in a saree for it. We spent some time discussing India and spirituality, as well as Indian art and handicrafts," Sabyasachi wrote.

On her way to the Jaipur Literary Festival, Oprah Winfrey had visited Sabyasachi's new store in Mumbai too. "The opening of my store in Kala Ghoda came up in conversation and Oprah promised to swing by in the morning if she got time off from her busy schedule. I thought she was being polite. Oprah isn't just one of the world's most influential personalities. She's larger than life, but also as real as it gets!" Sabyasachi added.

Here's what he posted.

Recently, Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed the wedding outfits for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.