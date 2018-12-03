Oprah Winfrey's Sabyasachi Connection, As Revealed By The Designer

Highlights
- Oprah has featured on the cover of Elle India's December 2018 edition
- She complemented the sari with Zambian emerald and diamond earrings
- Sabyasachi recently designed Deepika and Ranveer's wedding outfits
On Monday, ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee revealed that actress-talk show host Oprah Winfrey recently wore a custom-made black sari designed by him on the cover of Elle India's December 2018 edition. Oprah has featured on the magazine's 22nd anniversary cover. She complemented the sari with 29.5 carats Zambian emerald and diamond earrings from Sabyasachi's heritage jewellery collection. A picture of the cover was shared by Sabyasachi on his Instagram timeline, who also revealed details about his meeting with Oprah Winfrey on her first trip to India. She had visited India in 2012 and while attending a dinner hosted by the royal family in Jaipur, Oprah Winfrey had also worn a sari designed by Sabyasachi.
"Nothing prepares you for meeting Oprah in real life. On her maiden trip to India, Oprah attended a dinner hosted by the royal family in Jaipur and I had the good fortune to dress her in a saree for it. We spent some time discussing India and spirituality, as well as Indian art and handicrafts," Sabyasachi wrote.
On her way to the Jaipur Literary Festival, Oprah Winfrey had visited Sabyasachi's new store in Mumbai too. "The opening of my store in Kala Ghoda came up in conversation and Oprah promised to swing by in the morning if she got time off from her busy schedule. I thought she was being polite. Oprah isn't just one of the world's most influential personalities. She's larger than life, but also as real as it gets!" Sabyasachi added.
Here's what he posted.
Oprah Winfrey (@oprah) in Sabyasachi. Nothing prepares you for meeting Oprah in real life. Oner maiden trip to India, Oprah attended a dinner hosted by the royal family in Jaipur and I had the good fortune to dress her in a saree for it. We spent some time discussing India and spirituality, as well as Indian art and handicrafts. The opening of my store in Kala Ghoda came up in conversation and Oprah promised to swing by in the morning if she got time off from her busy schedule. I thought she was being polite! Imagine my gleeful surprise (and slight horror) when I realised I was sprawled on the floor like an exhausted starfish after completing the setup of the store, just as Oprah came breezing in, exactly at 10 AM. She was as magnanimous about it as I was mortified. . Oprah isn't just one of the world's most influential personalities. She's larger than life, but also as real as it gets! So, if she says she's coming home for pizza, you better take her word for it and keep that dinner table laid out well in time for her arrival! Jewellery Courtesy: 29.5 carat Zambian emerald and diamond earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection @sabyasachijewelry Photography by @markseliger Styling: @malini_banerji Writer: @supriya.dravid Hair by: @nicolemangrumhair Makeup by: @derrickrutledgemakeupartist Manicurist: @nailsbymarysoul / Dior Beauty using Dior Vernis Set Design: @toddsets/@themagnetagency Production: @agpnyc Assisted by: @johnkelseyphoto and David Mccutcheon (photography) Fashion Editor: @rahulvijay1988 Fashion Intern: @aparnaphogat #Sabyasachi #OprahWinfrey #Oprah #ElleIndia @elleindia #ELLEvate #BeMoreELLE #ELLEDecember #AnniversaryIssue #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
Recently, Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed the wedding outfits for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.