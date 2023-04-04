Oops, Uorfi Javed Got Environment Day Date Wrong But Outfit Right

Uorfi shared this frame.(courtesy: urf7i)

Uorfi Javed's experiments with her outfits have never failed to impress the Internet. Her latest Instagram post is also as quirky as it gets. But this time, though the social media sensation aced her outfit, she faltered factually, leaving the Internet highly amused. On Tuesday, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant cooked up a storm when she shared a picture of herself in an outfit partially made of grass and captioned it, " It's environment day Tom! Did my part! Lol, Guess what I made this from !." Time to reveal the twist - Uorfi got a fact wrong, confusing the date on which World Environment Day is celebrated with April 5. For the unversed, World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. Unfortunately for Uorfi Javed, her faux pais did not go unnoticed. Soon Internet users flooded her comment section with trolls. One wrote, “It's on June 5th unpadh,” another commented, “Use me as a dislike button."

Take a look at the post here:

The hilarious incident comes only a few days after actress Kareena Kapoor gave a shout-out to Uorfi for carrying herself with confidence and acing her every look. Recently, Kareena Kapoor, in her interview with Zoom said, "I am not as gutsy as Uorfi Javed but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks cool and amazing."

Uorfi Javed didn't miss this amazing moment. Quote-tweeting a post, Uorfi wrote, "Whatttttttt, Kareena (Kapoor) just said she likes me??? I'm ded! Bye. I can't, Wow, is this seriously happening?"

Uorfi Javed has earned herself a name for her eclectic fashion choices. She has appeared on shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Uorfi Javed has also participated in Voot's reality show Bigg Boss OTT and Splitsvilla.