For Liam Payne, Tributes From Zayn Malik's Sisters, Niall Horan's Brother

The death of Liam Payne, a former member of the popular boy band One Direction, has sent shockwaves across the music industry. Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson were also a part of the group. Liam fell from the third floor of his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Celebrities, musicians and fans have been paying their tributes to the 31-year-old singer. Family members of the One Direction team have also mourned the death of Liam. Harry Styles' mother Anne Twist shared a poignant post on Instagram featuring a broken heart symbol. “Just a boy,” she captioned.

Zayn Malik's sisters Doniya and Waliyha Malik have also expressed their sadness over Liam Payne's tragic death. Doniya uploaded a picture of Liam on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Heartbroken. RIP.”

Re-sharing Doniya Malik's post, Waliyha wrote, “Literally heartbroken. I have no words”. Waliyha also shared a few throwback snaps featuring Zayn and Liam. Both of them smiled beamingly in the clicks.

Niall Horan's brother Greg Horan penned a heartfelt note for Liam Payne on Instagram. He posted a black-and-white picture of Liam with the words, “Liam Payne 1992-2024” written on it. In his side note, Greg wrote, “To say I'm heartbroken is an understatement a weird feeling this morning and all night you were a top young boy to a man, a son, a brother you are only one of 4 lads I was happy enough to take my place in Niall's life as a brother. You will be forever missed Liam. Words can't describe how much I want to grab my brother and mind him now while the world shows their memories of you and him and the boys.”

Greg Horan added, “My heart goes out to your family parents and sisters and your son Bear and your 1D brothers 10th October we met and we started out that evening as 5 families into one big 1D family thank you for all the laughs bro watch down on the all your family and mind them lots of love kiddo. 1D 4 LIFE.”