Sanjay Dutt's Birthday Wish For Wife Maanayata Is Everything

Sanjay Dutt with Maanayata. (courtesy: duttsanjay)

It is a day of celebration at the Dutt household as Maanayata Dutt turns a year older. On the occasion of her birthday, amid a flurry of messages from well-wishers around the world, Maanayata received a special note from her husband, actor Sanjay Dutt. The loved-up Instagram post features an image of Sanjay and Maanayata smiling. Along with the lovely image, Sanjay penned a caption that reads, “You are the reason that keeps me and our family going...Thank you for being the incredible person you are and for always making sure I put my best foot forward. Happy Birthday Mom, Maanayata.”

Maanayata Dutt replied to the post with a bunch of heart emojis.

On her birthday, Maanayata Dutt shared a post on what she wants for herself in the future. Sharing a stunning image of herself in a pink sequin dress, Maanayata said, “I don't want to be constantly filtered, censored and corrected. I just want to be free to be imperfectly me... Stepping up another year to balance hope with chaos. #anotheryearolder #lovinglife #love #grace #positivity #birthday #birthdaypost #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

A few months ago, Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata celebrated 14 years of togetherness. On the occasion, Maanayata shared a special video for husband Sanjay Dutt to wish him. In the video, the actor can be seen giving a foot massage to Maanayata. She captioned the video: “All my best days are the ones spent with you, love you for being you. Happy anniversary.” She added the hashtags #14, #blessed, #love, #grace, #positivity, #beautifullife and #thankyougod to her post.

Not so long ago, Maanayata Dutta also shared an image of her gazing outside a window, looking glamorous while at it. “The biggest asset in the world is your mindset.... sometimes it is good to spend time with your own self, rejuvenate your thoughts, elevate your soul," she said in the caption.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have been married since 2008. They are parents to twins, Iqra and Shahraan.