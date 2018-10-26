On Sussanne Khan's Birthday, Sonali Bendre Toasts 'Madness And Love' They Share

A file photo of Sussanne Khan and Sonali Bendre. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

It's Sussanne Khan's birthday today and a post from her BFF Sonali Bendre, who is currently battling cancer in the US, proves that some friendships last a lifetime. Sonali wrote a heartfelt note for Sussanne posted along with a picture of them (cutely photobombed by Sussanne's son Hrehaan) from a previous vacation they took together. "As we grow older, we become kids again... while our kids start giving us grown up looks! Cheers to all our shenanigans... the madness, the laughter and the love. Happy, happy birthday, Sussanne Khan... here's to celebrating many, many more together," Sonali wrote.

Take a look at Sonali Bendre's post:

Sussanne and Sonali along with Swades actress Gayatri Joshi frequently travel together and also hang out when they are in India. After Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, she moved to the US for treatment and there too, Sussanne and Gayatri ensured Sonali did not miss out on her favourite company. On Friendships' Day, Sonali shared a picture of the trio posing on a street in New York with Sonali sporting a bald look. "I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone," Sonali wrote in her post.

Here's the post:

Sussanne Khan was married to actor Hrithik Roshan and they co-parent their two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne is the daughter of actor Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan. Her siblings are actor Zayed Khan, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and entrepreneur Simone Arora.

Happy birthday, Sussanne.