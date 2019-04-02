On 'Straight-Shooter' Ajay Devgn's Birthday, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit And Others Wish The Actor

Ajay Devgn with Anil Kapoor. (Image courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Highlights Ajay Devgn turned 50 on Tuesday Ajay's next film is De De Pyaar De Abhishek Bachchan shared a birthday wish for his "big brother"

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Ajay Devgn is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and the many birthday posts prove that. Ajay, who turned 50 on Tuesday, got lots of wishes from his friends, fans and colleagues. Some stars shared pictures of themselves along with the birthday boy, while others posted adorable birthday notes in the form of tweets. Anil Kapoor, who has co-starred with Ajay in films like Lajja, Tezz and the recently released Total Dhamaal, shared a picture with Ajay on Twitter and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the straight-shooter who is as genuine on-screen as he is off-screen....Keep killing it as always! Lots of love."

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post here:

Happy Birthday to the straight-shooter who is as genuine on-screen as he is off-screen..@ajaydevgn, keep killing it as always! Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/7n5ZIfeYPb — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 2, 2019

Ajay's Total Dhamaal co-star Madhuri Dixit shared an adorable birthday wish on Twitter. Take a look at the post here:

Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn it has been so much fun working with you on #TotalDhamaal. Keep shining and making us laugh at your hilarious one-liners. Hope this year continues to be a total dhamaal for you — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 2, 2019

Abhishek Bachchan, who worked with Ajay in Bol Bachchan, in his post, referred to Ajay Devgn as "big brother" and tweeted: "Happy birthday to the big brother. Only love and respect. Have a great day AJ."

Happy birthday to the big brother. Only Love and respect. Have a great day AJ. @ajaydevgn — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 2, 2019

Here's what Suneil Shetty posted:

Here's wishing my super Kool super Krazee fabulous friend AJJJJ @ajaydevgn a very very happy 50th birthday! Stay blessed.@FTCTalentpic.twitter.com/S4lncOa5jd — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 2, 2019

Kajol's birthday wish for husband Ajay Devgn just stole our hearts. The Helicpter Eela actress wrote: "Happy birthday to my dashing debonair dauntingly serious husband. I just SERIOUSLY wish you a wonderful day and year ahead. And I SERIOUSLY think you're more awesome at 50."

Ajay's sister-in-law Tanishaa Mukerji also shared an adorable birthday wish. Check out her post here:

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will next be seen De De Pyaar De, co-starring Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. He will also be seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.