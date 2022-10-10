On Rakul Preet Singh's Birthday, Boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani Posted This

Jackky Bhagnani with Rakul Preet. (courtesy: jackkybhagnani)

On Rakul Preet Singh's 32nd birthday, her boyfriend and film producer Jackky Bhagnani shared an extensive note wishing her on social media. He shared a picture of himself with the birthday girl and he wrote: "Happy birthday my love, I can't even begin to tell you that how proud I am of you for being the best daughter, sister, friend and partner in this world! You inspire me everyday and teach me how one should keep dreaming and the universe will make sure you fulfil all of them. Wishing you loads of laughter happiness and many good scripts too and the rest will tell you in person."

Replying to Jackky Bhagnani's birthday wish, the actress wrote: "Awwww! Thankyou sooo much! You make my life so much more brighter. Thank you for being you."

This is what Jackky Bhagnani posted:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Instagram official on the actress' birthday last year. "You have been my biggest gift this yea! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non-stop, thank you for being you. Here is to making more memories together," she wrote in her post, tagging Jackky Bhagnani.

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Cuttputlli, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She also starred in Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, this year, in which she worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. On the work front, she will next be seen inDoctor G, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Other than that, she will be seen in Thank God with Ajay Devgn and and Sidharth Malhotra. She will also star in a film titled Chhatriwali.