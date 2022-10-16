On Prithviraj Sukumaran's 40th Birthday, Wife Supriya Memon's Special Post. See Pics

Supriya Menon shared this picture. (courtesy: supriyamenonprithviraj)

As Prithviraj Sukumaran is celebrating his 40th birthday today (October 16), his wife, Supriya Menon, has dropped a special wish on Instagram. In the first image, Prithviraj and Supriya can be seen cutting the cake together, while the other photos are from their recent getaway. Along with the pictures, he dropped a long sweet note wishing him all the love and happiness. She began the note with these words, "It's been 15 straight years of celebrating your birthday together! Starting from your 25th to your 40th today, the journey that I've witnessed closely is so special and personal."

She added, "To see you grow from strength to strength in your profession and life and to be there with you personally thru the highs and lows is a true blessing! Happy birthday P, here's to our next decade of love, happiness, friendship, cinema and life!"

She concluded the note by writing, "Go on follow your heart and I will be with you cheering you on holding your hand! I Love you! #happybirthday#Prithvi'sBday."

Soon after she shared the post, Prithviraj dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Check out the post below:

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon got married in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Alankrita Menon in 2014.

Prithviraj made his acting debut with the 2002 film Nandanam and since then has worked in over 100 films, including movies in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Last he was seen in Theerppu, co-starring Isha Talwar. Next, he will be seen in Salaar, co-starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan and Alphonse Puthren's comedy-drama Gold, co-starring Nayanthara in the lead role.