In Birthday Wish For Mom Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar Writes: 'She Taught Me How To Love'

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: karanjohar )

Karan Johar has the sweetest and the most special birthday wish for his mother Hiroo. She is the filmmaker's definition of “brave” and resilience and he loves her “to the planets and back.” Karan Johar, in his post dedicated to his mother, also revealed that she is the only person he is “still scared of.” Karan gave her full credit for helping him raise his twins – Yash and Roohi. KJo shared a bunch of photos of himself with his mother – while some feature her cutting a birthday cake, others are throwbacks from their family album. “My brave and resilient mama turns 80 today,” Karan Johar started his birthday wish and added: “She taught me how to love …how to stand for what I believe in … never apologise or justify myself if I was in the right… never pretend to be anyone I wasn't.”

Karan Johar shared that his mother is also his “fashion police” and called her his “hero.” The filmmaker wrote: “She is as much my conscience as she is my fashion police… Also the only person who I am still scared of… I love you mom to the planets and back …. I would never have been able to raise Roohi and Yash without you… (red heart icons) #mymommyhero.”

On Karan Johar's post, Bollywood celebs sent birthday wishes to Hiroo Johar. “Happiest birthday to dearest Auntie, wishing her more love and great health,” wrote Shilpa Shetty while her sister Shamita commented: “Wishing aunty a beautiful birthday and great health and peace always.”

Malaika Arora's wish read, “Happy birthday, Hiroo aunty” and Ananya Panday commented: “Happy birthday, Hiroo aunty.” Ekta Kapoor's comments read, “So much love for her” while Shweta Bachchan wrote: “Love you, Hiroo aunty.”

Other celebs such as Puneet Malhotra, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Amrita Arora, Tusshar Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Tanishaa Mukerji and Anita Shroff Adajania also dropped comments on Karan Johar's post.

In terms of work, Karan Johar will be next seen in the role of a director for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.