On Liam Payne's Last Instagram Post Showing Him With One Direction Members, Fans Leave Grief-Stricken Comments

Liam Payne's last Instagram post before his death on Wednesday (October 16) has been making the headlines. Liam, the former member of the boy band One Direction died after falling from a hotel in Buenos Aires, reported the police. Tributes have been pouring in from all quarters with fans of the 31-year-old mourning the death of the singer. In his last social media post, Liam was seen remembering documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock who died in May this year. In the picture, he was seen posing with Morgan and his ex-bandmates — Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. “Rest in peace Morgan Spurlock it was a pleasure working with you,” read his side note. Morgan directed and produced the 2013 musical documentary One Direction: This Is Us.

Soon after the news of Liam Payne's death broke out, fans flooded the comments section with messages and notes dedicated to the singer. “And his last post remains A One Direction pic. Will miss you Liam, always in my heart,” wrote a person.

“I can't believe this was the last photo he posted, we didn't even know it would be a farewell. Rest in peace, Liam,” said another.

“Rest in peace Liam, fly high,” read a comment.

Quoting a line from the One Direction song Spaces, a fan commented, “Who's gonna be the first to say goodbye?"

Many were in disbelief over Liam Payne's death. One of them wrote, “Tell me this is fake and if you saved my teenage years you can't leave my adult self broken.”

"Liam…it can't be true…I can't accept it no no no," read a comment

According to a report by CNN, Liam Payne visited Argentina to attend Niall Horan on October 2. He fell off from the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood. Fans gathered outside the hotel premises, some consoling one another while others blanky staring at the hotel, reported The Guardian.

To control the crowd, the police had to cordon off the road and seal the entrance of the hotel with tape. Alberto Crescenti, director of emergency services in Buenos Aires confirmed the death of Liam Payne.