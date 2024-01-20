On Katrina Kaif's Wish List: 'A Period Film, Negative Character'

Image instagrammed by Katrina Kaif. (courtesy: KatrinaKaif)

Katrina Kaif, who has been receiving praise for her performance in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla that she is keen to play a negative role. She also mentioned that she doesn't connect with a negative character though she desires to play it. Katrina Kaif told Pinkvilla, "I think the best way to describe that is to say that I will be true to myself in that moment. In whatever films I have done, and will continue to do, I'll be true to myself. But also as a person you continuously change, right? Having said that, there are some things that are not necessarily connected to you, but are just your desires. Like for me, I would really love to play a negative character, but someone who we know the reason for being that. You know, not just negative without reason, someone we know, this is the reason they become that way."

Katrina Kaif also added that she wants to act in a period film as well. She told Pinkvilla, "So there are many things that I find exciting. I would love to do a period film. As an actor, I am excited to do that. But when you get drawn to a story, you have to judge each story as per that film when it comes at that moment. 'Is this a story that I want to tell? Do I want to be a part of it?"

Previously, Katrina Kaif shared her experience of working with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas when asked during an Ask me anything session. Katrina wrote, "Unique, unusual and very liberating. He is extremely comfortable in his own skin, no pretence in front of camera, only honesty."

Vicky Kaushal gave a roaring shout out to Katrina's performance in an Instagram post. He wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone! So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir's masterful storytelling and to the complexities of 'Maria'...Her rawness, her mystery, her magic... All done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance... uff! This one's truly your best work till date." Take a look:

Merry Christmas opened to stellar reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Katrina Kaif, in one of most convincing screen performances of her career, conveys, in a strikingly minimalistic manner, confusion and vulnerability cloaked in occasional flashes of steely determination. She is helped a great deal by the contrast that Vijay Sethupathi represents as an actor who relies more on his eyes and facial expressions than on mere words to capture the storm that is raging in his heart and mind and around him."