Katrina Kaif's Favourite Thing About Being 'Punjabi's Daughter-In-Law' And 'Jhappi' From Vicky Kaushal

Katrina and Vicky at the screening of Merry Christmas. (courtesy: rashathadani )

Katrina Kaif, who began the year on a blockbuster note with the release of her film Merry Christmas, conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her Instagram feed on Thursday. From skin-care routine to inquiries about her latest Sriram Raghavan thriller, fans posed myriads of questions to the actress. The cutest reply of all was however to a question where a fan asked the best reaction Katrina got for her film Merry Christmas. The Race actress replied to the question by posting an adorable picture of her husband Vicky Kaushal, hugging her at the film's screening last week in Mumbai. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Jhappi (hug) from Hubby."

See what Katrina posted:

Earlier in the day, another fan asked Katrina what she liked about being a "Punjabi's daughter-in-law." The actress's sweet reply to the question was, "Dher saara pyaar and ghar ka bana hua sarso da saag aur makki ki roti with white makkhan (lots and love and home-made sarso da saag aur makki ki roti with white butter)."

Take a look at Katrina's post below":

On the film's opening day, Vicky Kaushal gave a roaring shout out to the thriller. About wife Katrina Kaif's performance in the film, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone! So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir's masterful storytelling and to the complexities of 'Maria'...Her rawness, her mystery, her magic... All done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance... uff! This one's truly your best work till date."

About Vijay Sethupathi's performance in the film, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Vijay Sethupati Sir... don't know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters but it's pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive."

Concluding his post, Vicky wrote, "How you guys are going to make people jingle all the way when they watch the Film... especially that end! Go enjoy this thrilling fun ride in theatres near you! Merry Christmas in cinemas now," read an excerpt from Vicky Kaushal's post.

Take a look at Vicky's post:

In an NDTV review, Saibal Chatterjee gave Merry Christmas 3.5 stars and said, “The film opens with a split screen that reveal two mixer-grinders. One reduces chillies and lentils to maligai podi, the other produces a powder from tablets. Both conceal dark secrets. When they are revealed, they unveil two facets of obsessive love gone awry. Isn't life indeed a grind? What one makes of it depends - as it does in the case of the film's two protagonists - of what taste it leaves behind. Filled with stylistic, visual and musical flourishes that significantly enhance the mystery surrounding a Christmas-eve 'romance' between an unhappily married mother of a little wide-eyed girl (Pari Maheshwari Sharma) and a mysterious loner who returns to his Mumbai home after a long absence.”