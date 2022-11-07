On Kamal Haasan's 68th Birthday, Wishes From Mammootty And Mohanlal

Mammootty shared this picture. (courtesy: @mammukka)

As Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 68th birthday today (November 7), wishes are pouring from all corners. Among all the celebs are his friends and superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal. Mammootty shared a picture with the birthday boy on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Kamal Haasan. Have a great year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed always. #HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan." Kamal Haasan and Mammootty have been in the entertainment industry for decades now, but they have never featured together in a film.

Check out Mammootty's tweet:

Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @ikamalhaasan. Have a great year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed always.#HappyBirthdayKamalHaasanpic.twitter.com/J6b6itO9tY — Mammootty (@mammukka) November 7, 2022

Mohanlal tweeted the picture of Kamal Haasan and wrote a sweet note wishing the "legendary actor". He wrote, "Wishing the legendary actor, my dear Kamal Hassan sir, a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and amaze us for many more years to come!" Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan have acted in three films together - Unnaipol Oruvan, Eenadu and Chanakyan.

Here have a look at Mohanlal's tweet:

Wishing the legendary actor, my dear Kamal Hassan sir, a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and amaze us for many more years to come!@ikamalhaasanpic.twitter.com/yQ3R1xQcH0 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 7, 2022

Meanwhile, speaking to NDTV's Sam Daniel Stalin, Kamal Haasan opened up about his birthday plans. He said, "I have never believed in celebrating one single thing about your birth. I think life should be a celebration. For which it must be worthy of that celebration. I am trying to make myself deserve all these celebrations by making my fans, my comrades from the party do good welfare work and this is just an excuse to initiate such moments."

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Indian 2, co-starring Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover, Rakul Preet Singh and others.